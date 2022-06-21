Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin gets weary of Union ties

Philadelphia Union News

Talles Magno scores a beauty, but NYCFC drop points at home

Union host rivals NYCFC this Sunday, let’s see howe their last game went.

Cory Burke symbolizes the Union’s problems in disappointing tie with Cincinnati

Throughout his 27 second-half minutes, the veteran Jamaican looked like a striker lacking something on the mental side.

Curtin ‘tired’ of Union’s ties

So it was Saturday night that the Union, as they have 11 of 15 times this season, scored first. And then, as they have in more than half of those games, they proceeded not to win.

MLS News

Rusnak signing a masterstroke by Sounders, the magic is missing in Philadelphia & more from Week 15

Matchday 15 is in the books! Away we go!

The Crew sign forward Cucho Hernández in record-breaking deal

Massive Report has learned that Hernández will sign a multi-year DP deal with the Crew and the transfer fee for the Watford player is north of $10 million. This deal would break the previous club-record transfer fee spent of approximately $8 million spent on midfielder Lucas Zelarayan prior to the 2020 season.

Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño

Gudiño, 26, has spent the majority of his professional career with Chivas de Guadalajara in Liga MX where he appeared for the club 79 times in four seasons.