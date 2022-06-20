 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch: Jack McGlynn rocket for United States U20s

McGlynn tied up the U20 Concacaf Championship match with Canada in the 53rd minute

By Matthew Ralph
Jack Verdeur

Jack McGlynn, oh my.

The 18-year-old Philadelphia Union midfielder hit an absolute rocket to tie the U20 Concacaf Championship match with Canada at 1-1 on Monday night in Honduras.

McGlynn’s strike came off a pass from Diego Luna in the 53rd minute from about 20 yards out.

McGlynn and his Union teammates Paxten Aaronson, Quinn Sullivan and Brandan Craig all started the match for the U.S.

