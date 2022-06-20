Watch: Jack McGlynn rocket for United States U20s

Jack McGlynn, oh my.

The 18-year-old Philadelphia Union midfielder hit an absolute rocket to tie the U20 Concacaf Championship match with Canada at 1-1 on Monday night in Honduras.

McGlynn’s strike came off a pass from Diego Luna in the 53rd minute from about 20 yards out.

¡Gooooooooool del Team USA!



Estados Unidos la manda a guardar y por fin pone justicia en el marcador.



1-1 #Canadá | #TeamUSA | #CU20



McGlynn and his Union teammates Paxten Aaronson, Quinn Sullivan and Brandan Craig all started the match for the U.S.