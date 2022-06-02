Brotherly Game Daily Links: Kai Wagner and El Brujo on list of potential MLS transfers

MLS News

MLS Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls soar after Week 14

Union hold steady at number three in the MLS Power Rankings.

Who could move? MLS players to watch as European transfer windows open

Signed for a nominal fee, Wagner has been one of many examples of Philly finding hidden gems in the transfer market. He has made 91 regular-season appearances (4g/22a) with the Union, now in his fourth season in MLS. He was named a 2021 All-Star and has been crucial in the club’s success.

Charlotte FC fired Miguel Angel Ramirez due to front office conflicts

Multiple sources told The Athletic on Tuesday that Ramirez wasn’t fired for results, which have been acceptable by any reasonable measure, but for his management style and inability to mesh with Zoran Krneta, Charlotte’s sporting director.

El Paso Locomotive’s Diego Luna to transfer to MLS side Real Salt Lake

Luna has been with El Paso for a little over a year and was immediately an impact player. He has played in 10 of the 14 matches thus far this season, starting all 10 matches amassing 899 minutes. He has four goals this season and two assists thus far.

St. Louis CITY SC signs Bundesliga defender Joakim Nilsson

Nilsson will start playing with St Louis CITY2, the club’s MLS NEXT Pro team, before making his debut on STL CITY’s first team in 2023.

LAFC to Sign Italian Defensive Great Chiellini

Chiellini offers an opportunity to add top-end talent on LAFC’s back line, which has been in flux throughout the season. LAFC has still performed well defensively under first-year coach Steve Cherundolo, yielding just 16 goals while scoring a league-high 29.

U.S. Soccer News

USA 3-0 Morocco - a dominant win for the Americans

It would be the first game for the squad since qualifying for the World Cup and the work now is clearly focused on the next major task at hand: emerging from the Concacaf Nations League Group D.

Concacaf News

CONCACAF reveals qualification criteria for expanded Champions League in 2024

The new CCL, first announced last year, will feature 27 clubs competing for the trophy. Of those places, five will be reserved for teams from MLS — the MLS Cup winner, Supporters’ Shield winner, opposite conference winner and the next two teams with the highest points total based on the Supporters’ Shield standings.

Rest of the World News

Ukraine stun Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive and set up playoff final with Wales

Ukraine’s World Cup dream remains very much alive after they beat Scotland 3-1 in their playoff semifinal at Hampden Park on Wednesday to set up a winner-take-all clash with Wales for a spot in Qatar.

Lionel Messi pulls strings as Argentina outclass Italy in Finalissima at Wembley

Argentina marked the revival of the Cup of Champions in style as they outclassed Italy 3-0 in a heavyweight clash billed as the “Finalissima” at a raucous Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.