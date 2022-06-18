Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 FC Cincinnati 1, Full Time

Updates

Full Time: another draw for the Union

88’ Vazquez very nearly put Cincinnati up but Jack Elliott does well to get a piece of the attempt to push it out for a corner

87’ Gazdag with another chance hit right at the keeper after a good ball headed down by Burke

85’ Chris Donovan and Matt Real check in for Julian Carranza and Leon Flach

‘77’ Daniel Gazdag starts the counter but it ends in another fairly routine save.

73’ Gazdag with a great combination play ends up with a chance in the box but it’s right at the keeper.

65’ Burke checks in for Uhre and promptly goes into the book for hitting Geoff Cameron in the face

62’ Hagglund crashes through Wagner and goes into the book

56’ Obinna Nwobodo joins Haris in the book. Both Cincy holding mids on yellows now.

55’ Haris goes into the book for a tackle on Harriel

54’ Blake with entirely too much to do in the second half so far. He’s up to the task but it’s a worrying sign.

46’ Second half underway

Halftime whistle blow. Curtin mentioned on the broadcast not getting the ball to Gazdag’s feet enough int he first half.

Diving header from Brandon Vazquez!



This one's level at 1-1. pic.twitter.com/NxGGmAidLk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 19, 2022

40’ Brandon Vazquez with the equalizer finishing a low header on a second ball from a corner. It’s his eighth of the season to lead the team.

23’ Blake steps up to make a big save. FC Cincinnati creating some chances in this one but Blake being Blake.

WITH HIS LEFT https://t.co/ZgkdQJemza — Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) June 19, 2022

17’ BEDOYA! Beautiful left-footed finish after Carranza found him in the box. Tyler Blackett made a bit of a meal of things trying to see a ball out over the end line that Carranza was able to take.

15’ Blake made a save off a cross and the ball fell to Gaddis, who shot it over the bar.

9’ Gaddis with a good run, megs Wagner and earns a corner

3’ Carranza with a chance, slipped in by Bedoya but it’s an easy save for Celentano

1’ We’re underway in Chester

Fans showing Ray Gaddis some love pre-game

Ray Gaddis getting special treatment from the fans at Subaru Park pic.twitter.com/EpSfCDy0Dw — Brotherly Game (@BrotherlyGame) June 18, 2022

Tonight marks the debut of a new pitch at Subaru Park

Starting Lineups

First choice starting XI for the U but a noticeably light bench. New addition Chris Donovan in line to make his MLS debut with Sergio Santos out.

Gaddis and Medunjanin starting for the visitors tonight

Back on the pitch and ready for action. pic.twitter.com/qxOQlrWWsx — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) June 18, 2022

How to Watch

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati

7:38 p.m.

Subaru Park

TV: PHL17

Streaming: PhiladelphiaUnion.com (in-market), ESPN+ (out of market)

Officials

Referee: Timothy Ford

Ast. Referee 1: Jeremy Kieso

Ast. Referee 2: Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth official: Jeremy Scheer

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Ast. VAR: Ian McKay