Brotherly Game Daily Links: Philadelphia selected as one of sixteen sites for World Cup 2026

Philadelphia Union News

History Made | Philadelphia selected by FIFA to host 2026 World Cup Matches

June 16, 2022, will forever be a memorable date in Philadelphia’s soccer history as FIFA announced that the City of Brotherly Love will be one of 11 U.S. cities to host 2026 World Cup matches.

Know Your Enemy | Familiar Faces return for Saturday showdown

Under the guidance of Chris Albright and head coach Pat Noonan, Cincy has become a tough, battling squad that can hit top gear at any moment. Nothing speaks to that toughness more than their four road wins, which is the second-most in all of MLS.

MLS News

Sky transformed English soccer. Will Apple’s $2.5bn deal do the same for MLS?

The $250m-a-year deal is more lucrative than many had anticipated (the previous deal with ESPN, Fox and Univision was worth $90m-a-year). That being said, MLS has signed off its broadcast rights for the next decade for a lot less than many other leagues receive (the Premier League receives $450m-a-year from NBC for its American broadcast rights alone). Will MLS still view this deal as good value in 2032?

US Soccer News

Stock up, stock down & what we learned from the USMNT’s June camp ahead of the World Cup

The US men’s national team’s June camp is in the books. Now, instead of counting the days/weeks/months until this autumn’s World Cup, we’re counting the minutes. There are just 180 of them left.

Rest of the World News

World Cup 2026 host cities revealed, with 11 venues in U.S., 3 in Mexico and 2 in Canada

The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament hosted by three nations and also the first that will expand to 48 teams in the competition.

Premier League fixtures 2022-23: Ten Hag faces tough start at Man Utd, Man City kick off at West Ham

The first meeting between last season’s top two comes on Oct. 15 when Guardiola’s men visit Anfield, with the corresponding fixture set for April 1. Jurgen Klopp’s side kick off their campaign against newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Barcelona set to receive transfer boost after members vote for sale of future merchandising, TV rights

President Joan Laporta said Barca hope to bring in as much €700 million from the two deals they now have the approval to carry out, as reported by ESPN last month.

Bayern Munich agree to sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool in deal worth up to €41m

Liverpool will receive €32m ($33.5m) up front for Mane, with a further €6m ($6.3m) due when he meets a specified appearance clause and an additional €3m ($3.15m) based on individual and team achievements.