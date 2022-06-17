Doopy Brothers Podcast: International Break Potpourri

Nearing the end of a looong international break, there is a surprising amount of topics to for us to ramble about. We start by taking stake in where the Union ended off before the break and then get into the big Apple TV deal that MLS announced this week. After Luke went on and on about that, we get into the other huge news which is that Philly got announced to be one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup. We end the pod with some unproductive USMNT debates and give predictions for the Cincy game coming up.

Listen to Episode 119