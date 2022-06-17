Steel United PA opens UWS League 2 season with 2-0 win

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Steel United PA started off their second United Women Soccer 2 campaign on Thursday night with a 2-0 win over Keystone FC II at Bishop O’Hara High School.

Steel United started the game off on the front foot nearly opening the scoring early on a shot that hit woodwork and another shot that needed a diving save from the Keystone keeper.

Keystone’s squad — the reserve team for their UWS team — was able to shift the tide and was on the front foot heading toward halftime. Despite being on the younger side against a Steel United PA team with key veterans on the field, Keystone made a game of things but wasn’t able to find an equalizer before halftime.

After the break the game ebbed and flowed with each team getting chances but ultimately it was a clinical finish from Sophia Muetterties off a through ball expertly played in transition by Dakota Carroll that sealed the season-opening win for the hosts. Lauren Bracken started the counter attack with a lofted pass to Carroll in space after winning a ball off a throw-in.

Steel United PA are back home at O’Hara on Sunday to take on Delaware Union at 5 p.m.