Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin’s Weekly Press Conference returns after break

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | Back to Work

After a three-week break in league player the long way is finally over as Philadelphia Union returns to Subaru Park looking to continue its strong campaign. Ahead of the match, Union Head Coach Jim Curtin returned to the media backdrop to talk the media about the upcoming opponent.

It’s finally time to learn if Philadelphia will host 2026 men’s World Cup soccer games

The official announcement will be made Thursday by FIFA, which has insisted on keeping its picks a secret until a worldwide TV broadcast at 5 p.m.

MLS News

How will MLS’ Apple TV deal affect the league? Everything we know about the agreement

The agreement is among the first of its kind in professional sports, with Apple set to broadcast every single MLS match from 2023-2032 on its Apple TV platform. It’s a novel deal, but it’s also a bit confusing.

Whitecaps closing in on four-year contract extension for Sporting Director Axel Schuster

Vancouver signed Schuster to a three-year contract in November, 2019. His current deal is set to expire at the end of November of this year. Advanced discussions between Schuster and the Whitecaps organization have taken place, with a four-year extension in the works.

Rest of the World News

Paul Pogba completes Juventus return after Manchester United exit

Pogba enjoyed a successful four-year first stint in Turin, winning four consecutive league titles and two Coppa Italia trophies. He will also be reunited with manager Massimiliano Allegri as the club look to win their first Serie A title since 2020.

Mauricio Pochettino sacked by PSG

The club is yet to announce the departure of the Argentine, but sources have told ESPN it was agreed on Wednesday morning. Pochettino had one year left on his contract.