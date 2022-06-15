Watch: Daniel Gazdag scores against England

Daniel Gazdag’s banner 2022 year continued back with his national team on Tuesday when he scored a late goal in a 4-0 win for Hungary over England in UEFA Nations League.

The Philadelphia Union star subbed into the match in the 56th minute and got his name on the scoresheet in the 89th minute when he was able to beat defender Kyle Walker and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on the break with a fine finish.

It was the 26-year-old’s fourth goal for his country in his 15th appearance and first since he scored against Poland in a World Cup qualifier in November.

Gazdag leads the Union this season with 7 goals and has a pair of assists in 14 league games.

Hungary is top of the table in Nations League A Group 3 with seven points through four matches. Germany is on six points, Italy on five and England on two. Hungary will play Germany and Italy for a second time during the September international break on September 23 and 26.