Brotherly Game Daily Links: USA draw with El Salvador on muddy rainy field

MLS News

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023

From early 2023 through 2032, fans can get every live MLS match by subscribing to a new MLS streaming service, available exclusively through the Apple TV app. In addition to all of the match content, the service will provide fans a new weekly live match whip-around show so they never miss an exciting goal or save, and also game replays, highlights, analysis, and other original programming.

D.C. United interested in midfielder Sonny Kittel

Kittel largely plays as an attacking midfielder for Hamburg but can play on both wings, scoring 30 goals and recording 33 assists over 104 since coming from FC Ingolstadt three years ago, where he scored 23 goals and 22 assists over 90 games (stats via Transfermarkt). Kittel made his professional debut with Eintracht Frankfurt at 17, and played 54 games with the club.

Andres Cubas could debut for Vancouver Whitecaps at rival Seattle Sounders

The 26-year-old was signed by Vancouver from French club Nimes in late April to a four-year Designated Player contract. Before playing in Ligue 2, he was at Talleres, Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors across Argentina.

U.S. Soccer News

USA 1-1 El Salvador - A Concacafing work of staggering disorder

In the end, the field was really muddy and hard to play on, there were two very unlikely goals, each team got a red card, and it ended in a 1-1 draw. At the very least, a young team faced adversity and had to hang tough to put themselves in the best position to win a point and nobody got hurt.

Rest of the World News

Costa Rica hold off New Zealand to become final team to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Joel Campbell’s early goal sent Costa Rica to the World Cup for a third successive tournament as they edged past 10-man New Zealand 1-0 in their intercontinental playoff on Tuesday and secured the last place at the finals in Qatar.

England suffer shock 4-0 home loss to Hungary as Nations League misery continues

England’s misery was compounded in the final 10 minutes as Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag scored further goals and John Stones was shown a second yellow card to make it one of the worst nights of Gareth Southgate’s reign.