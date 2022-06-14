Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union reward stellar defense with contracts

Philadelphia Union News

The Union has rewarded its defense

In a press conference a few weeks ago Union head coach Jim Curtin mentioned that the Union have recently rewarded their defense. He commented a day or two after the MLS Players Association released the spring ’22 version of its Salary Guide, whose data is as of April 15, 2022.

MLS News

Ronny Deila leaves NYCFC for Belgium

NYCFC named Nick Cushing interim head coach, and will be on the touchline this Sunday when New York City face Colorado Rapids at Yankee Stadium. The 37-year-old Cushing was formerly the successful head coach of Manchester City Women, who compiled a stunning 145-19-29 record under his tenure.

LAFC sign defender Giorgio Chiellini

The MLS club made it official on Monday, with the player himself making the initial announcement on his own social media.

Taty Castellanos transfer latest: NYCFC maintain $15 million valuation

“As of now, there’s no tangible update, really,” sporting director David Lee told media at a virtual press conference Monday. “We haven’t received an offer that we think is acceptable. Until that happens, Taty will remain with our team, continue to perform and score goals for us. When more offers come, we’ll assess them and decide if it’s right.”

U.S. Soccer News

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan return to USWNT roster for 2022 CONCACAF Championship

Andonovski also has named three additional players who will be available to take part in a pair of upcoming friendlies against Colombia. The first match will be played June 25 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, with the second taking place June 28 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

Rest of the World News

Australia beat Peru in penalty shootout to qualify for 2022 World Cup

They will play in Group D at the World Cup with holders France, Denmark and Tunisia. The finals run from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.