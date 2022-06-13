Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union return to MLS action this week

Philadelphia Union News

FCC disappoints in CF Montreal loss

The Union are finally back in action after the international break, they welcome FC Cincinnati on Saturday, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Charlotte FC, Revs earn victories, and more

Many questions circled Charlotte FC heading back into MLS action this weekend, but the expansion side answered them in style by claiming an important home result over the New York Red Bulls.

Sporting KC Linked to German Midfielder and Nigerian Striker

While the results on the field continue to suffer, Sporting Kansas City could be inline for some reinforcements. ESPN’s Taylor Twellman said during the halftime of the Sporting KC versus New England Revolution game that two players were on their way to Kansas City.

Houston Dynamo, Minnesota United win, Austin FC fall against international competition

Austin FC and Minnesota United played international friendlies on Saturday, while Houston Dynamo FC took on Atletico San Luis in the 11th edition of the Dynamo Charities Cup.

Tigres CB Juan Jose Sanchez Purata set to join Atlanta United on loan

Sanchez Purata has been with Tigres’ senior team since 2017. In the 2021-2022 campaign, he made a total 13 appearances; however, per TUDN, just 4 of those was in the Clausura as he clearly fell out of the plans of manager Miguel Herrera.

U.S. Soccer News

Ranking which U.S. cities should host 2026 World Cup games

FIFA have not confirmed how many of the host cities they will select from the U.S., Canada and Mexico. However, it is believed there will be 16 in total (10 from the USA and three each from Canada and Mexico).

2022 CONCACAF Nations League: Scouting El Salvador

This is the 27th all-time meeting between the two countries, with the USMNT holding a 19-1-6 advantage that includes January’s 1-0 victory in a 2022 World Cup qualifier. Currently ranked at 74th in the world by FIFA, El Salvador finished seventh in the Octagonal with ten points from 14 matches.

Rest of the World News

Football lawmakers to permanently bring in five substitutions rule

The use of five substitutes will be introduced into the laws of the game when football’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board, meet in Doha on Monday.

Liverpool agree to sign Darwin Nunez in deal worth up to €100m

According to ESPN sources, Nunez will sign a five-year contract at Anfield, and he has left the Uruguay national team to travel to England to undergo a medical.