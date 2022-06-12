Watch party for 2026 World Cup set for LOVE Park

This week, FIFA will finally announce the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. If somehow you don’t already know this, the 2026 World Cup will occur in Canada, Mexico and the United States. One of the candidate cities up to host games is the city of Philadelphia. The complete list of candidate host cities is below:

Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Edmonton, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, and Washington DC/Baltimore.

A watch party is set for LOVE Park to celebrate the June 16 announcement. The event will run from 3 to 6:30 p.m. A prep rally will start the afternoon festivities and go from 3 p.m. until the announcement begins. That announcement will start at 5 p.m. and take place in New York City.