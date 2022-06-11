Brotherly Game Daily Links: Houston announces debut game for Hector Herrera

Philadelphia Union News

Union Homegrowns named to U.S. U-20 team for Concacaf U-20 Championship

Four Philadelphia Union Homegrowns, Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and Brandan Craig have been called in to the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team training camp in Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula, Honduras ahead the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship which will also serve as qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

MLS News

Houston Dynamo FC star Héctor Herrera eligible to debut July 9 vs. FC Dallas

he midfielder has played in more UEFA Champions League matches than any Mexican player in history and has represented his country in two World Cups, with his sights set on a third this winter.

Liga MX announces roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field

The complete LIGA MX roster will be unveiled following the Balón de Oro ceremony on June 25 when the Head Coach of the Season award recipient is announced. The winning coach will select the remaining players of the LIGA MX All-Star squad at a later to-be-announced date.

Belgium’s Westerlo pursuing D.C. United F Griffin Yow

Yow has three goals and two assists in 32 games (nine starts) with D.C. United since 2019.

Jochen Schneider announced as new Head of Sport at New York Red Bulls

Schneider arrives in New York with extensive experience in the European game, including brushing shoulders with Struber and being a long-term friend and colleague of former Red Bull Global emperor Ralf Rangnick.

Is Ronny Deila headed to Standard Liege?

The summer transfer rumor mill isn’t just for players: Reports are circulating that link New York City FC head coach Ronny Deila to Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship and Standard Liege of the Belgian first division.

US Soccer News

USA 5-0 Grenada - four goals for Jesus Ferreira in a resounding USMNT win

A goal before the break and then an onslaught of scores in the second 45 gave the Stars and Stripes a resounding 5-0 win as the overall quality of the team out-shinned their opponents.

Rest of the World News

Ecuador keeps World Cup spot as FIFA rejects Chile’s Byron Castillo appeal

FIFA said its disciplinary committee closed the proceedings in the claim that Ecuador defender Byron Castillo, who played in eight qualifying games, was ineligible.