Brotherly Game Daily Links: Andre Blake part of trio of Union players called to national team duty

Blake named to Reggae Boyz’s squad for CONCACAF Nations League

The goalkeeper is part of three international call-ups in June for the Union which includes Jose Martinez (Venezuela) and Olivier Mbaizo (Cameroon).

Stuart Findlay: ‘In Scotland we were trained in a uniform way of playing – MLS show how different football can be’

“I learned how to sit in, how to be difficult, and we did so well under him,” Findlay explains. “When I came to Philadelphia it was more about front-foot, aggressive defending. It’s about adding different strings to your bow. If my team want me to sit in, I can do that now because of how we played at Killie.”

MLS News

Charlotte FC part ways with head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez

Assistant Coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season while goalkeeper coach Andy Quy will remain on Lattanzio’s staff.

Team of the Week: Goals galore, goalkeepers go superhuman in Week 14

After an astounding 51 goals were scored across 14 games this past Saturday and Sunday, there’s no shortage of attacking prowess spotlighted on Week 14’s Team of the Week

U.S. Soccer News

Djordje Mihailovic injured and out for USA June matches

The midfielder injured his ankle against FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The team noted that it is not a serious injury and that Mihailovic is not expected to be out of action long-term.

Peter Drury replaces Arlo White for NBC’s Premier League games

Drury is to begin commentating Premier League games for NBC Sports when the new season starts on August 6, 2022. Prior to this season, Drury has been calling the biggest games on the world-feed, often alongside Jim Beglin.

Concacaf News

NYCFC to host Atlas FC in Campeones Cup 2022 at Yankee Stadium

New York City FC will host Campeones Cup on Wednesday, September 14 at Yankee Stadium in New York City (7:20 p.m. ET), playing the winner of LIGA MX’s Campeón de Campeones, which will take place this summer between Atlas FC (champion of the 2021 Apertura) and the winner of the 2022 Clausura regular season.