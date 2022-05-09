Brotherly Game Daily Links: Carranza’s curling goal pays off for Union

Philadelphia Union News

Orlando City Blasted 4-1 by CF Montreal in Canada

The Union begin their US Open Cup campaign on Tuesday against Orlando, let’s see how their last game went.

Union manager Jim Curtin feels team ‘deserved more’ from road draws

The Union have only one loss in 10 but no wins in their last four (0-1-3). The Union have scored in all 10 games and scored first eight times. But they’ve only won half of thosegames (4-1-3).

Julian Carranza’s “South American savvy” pays off for Philadelphia Union in draw at LAFC

Carranza has already produced four goals and three assists in nine starts for Philadelphia, surpassing his goal total in 41 matches with Inter Miami after he was acquired by Miami ahead of their inaugural 2020 season for a reported $6 million fee from Club Atlético Banfield.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Union tie LAFC, Atlanta United rolls past Fire, and more

Ronaldo Cisneros led the way for the Five Stripes on Saturday, registering his first-career MLS hat trick in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Cisneros became the fifth Atlanta United player to score three goals in a match since Martinez did so in 2018.

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson suffers Achilles tendon injury

The defender collapsed onto the artificial turf in the 14th minute and subsequently stretchered off the pitch. He slammed the field in frustration, while signalling his left leg to the coaching staff.