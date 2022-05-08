Rate the U: A Young DP in form does wonders for the U

The Philadelphia Union winless streak continues as they drew with LAFC early Sunday morning.

One of the biggest headlines from the match was an amazing goal from Julián Carranza. Who scored in the 67th minute to put the Union back up 2-1. The 21-year-old forward was falling down and still was able to get off a curving shot that ended up in the back of the net. The loanee from Inter Miami has found quit a stride being part of the Philadelphia Union. Through 9 games the young designated player has scored 4 times. This is more than the two years he spent with Miami where he only scored 3 goals.

Along with Carranza the Union’s attack is slowly starting to gel. You could see it at times throughout the match, but it was really on display during the team’s first goal. Carranza dribbled the ball from the middle of the field towards the left side of the pitch drawing defenders. He then passes it to a streaking Wagner, who crosses it to a running Gazdag for a tap in. As this newly built front gets more playing time, these are the plays that will get fans excited to see and expect. Especially since at the top of your attack sits two designated players.

