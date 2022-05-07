Game Thread: Union 2 vs LAFC 1, Second Half

Game Updates

67’ - Wait until you see this GOOOOOAAAL by Carranza. The man is falling down and still gets a shot off. The ball curls and finds the back of the net. Like I said, its truly a goal that you need to see.

65’ - Jim Curtin makes the games first sub with Santos coming on for Burke.

56’ - LAFC doing what they do best scoring in the second half. A poor clearance from Blake leads to the backline back peddling and opens the door for LAFC. We are leveled here as we enter the final thirty minutes.

48’ - Carranza draws a foul after getting a forearm to the back of his neck. Free kick is sent in from Wagner and gets cleared out by LAFC.

46’ - The game gets back underway here with a time of 12:08am here in the east.

45’ - Ref blows his whistle for Halftime.

44’ - LAFC Corner from the near flag is sent to the far post and goes out wide of the net.

42’ - Apparently Burke was called for his third handball of the match. His last two ended two consecutive attacks for the U.

31’ - One time Martinez is going to convert these long range shots. However, it was not this time from the center of the pitch and about 25ish yards from the net. His shot went above the net.

29’ - More good defending by the Union here as the break up another attack from LAFC, who were threatening inside the penalty area.

20’ - Great defending by Elliott here as he slides down to force the ball out for a corner. LAFC sends it to the near post and after a few ping pong off of players the U clears the ball out.

19’ - Free kick for LAFC, who are about 30 yards out. They line up with two players over the ball. The delivery is sent straight into the wall and makes the ball pop up. Blake grabs the ball to end the threat.

9’ - GOOOOAAAAL! Union off a counter after a poor turnover in the restart. Wagner from the left side of the net crosses the ball low to a streaking Gazdag who taps it into the back of the net. All started with a great run up the middle by Carranza.

Gazdag finds the back of the net and @PhilaUnion take the early lead! pic.twitter.com/tjcCC14ix0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 8, 2022

8’ - Fourth corner for LAFC ends with a shot that goes wide of the net.

7’ - Back to back corners here for LAFC from the near flag. First one was sent out by Harriel. Second one driven far post and then sent in as a shot that just goes off Blake.

6’ - Union clear out a possible goal for an LAFC corner. The set piece kick comes from the far flag and is delivered near the top of the 6 on the right side of net. The shot is directed right to Blake.

1’ - Kickoff in LA. Union are wearing their electric blues and are attacking from the right to left here in the first half.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Union

Corey Burke replaces Mikael Uhre, who isn’t on the roster for tonight.

LAFC

Officials

REF: Jair Marrufo

AR1: Kathryn Nesbitt

AR2: Frank Anderson

4TH: Silviu Petrescu

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

How to Watch