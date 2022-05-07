Casa Soccer League: Spring Week 8 Update

Submitted by the league

Primera

Philadelphia Corinthians 4 – Stoney United 4

A thriller in the early game at Holy Family University saw Philadelphia Corinthians and Stoney United tie, sharing eight goals between them. Underwood got the scoring underway for Corinthians, and was soon followed by Hull and Bishop, whose goals put their side up three goals going into the second half. Stoney set out in the second half, however, to prove that the match wasn’t over. The Cassaleta brothers put three away between them inside the first ten minutes of the second half to tie things up. What followed was a cagey affair as both sides tried to take the advantage without leaving themselves too open. Bracken finally got the breakthrough for Corinthians seven minutes from time, only for Jones to answer for Stoney just a minute before the final whistle. The result has huge implications for both teams. It leaves Stoney with a puncher’s chance of survival: one point off safety and clawing at the heels of Philadelphia Heritage. It also leaves Corinthians in the bottom half of the table with their hopes of reaching the Kelly Cup spots just barely intact. Both teams will be looking to improve their standing this weekend when Stoney have a difficult game against SouthHouse and Corinthians have a tricky tie with mid-table rivals Bluestars.

Philadelphia Corinthians: GOALS – Underwood, Hull, Bishop, Bracken – CARDS Hull (Y)

Stoney United: GOALS – J. Casaletto (2), M. Casaletto, Jones – CARDS Kelly (Y), Ward (Y)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Bishop: Philadelphia Corinthians

Philadelphia Heritage SC 2 – Bluestars FC 4

Philadelphia Heritage and Bluestars FC are no strangers to one another, having faced off in last season’s Segunda playoffs. Heritage were the winners that day, but Bluestars had the measure of them last Saturday at Holy Family University. Bluestars opened the scoring when Kamagate ran down the left wing, beat two players, and found Crowther on the pull back. Gray soon made it two when he latched onto a through ball and found a delightful, chipped finish to beat the keeper. Heritage were not short on quality themselves, though, as Velasquez soon proved when he replied with an awe inspiring half-volley from 35 yards out that found the top right hand corner of the net. The sides went in with Bluestars a goal up, but Heritage were not going to go quietly. A defensive error let in Choedak who tucked the ball past the keeper to tie the game early in the second half. Aside from that, however, the second half belonged to Bluestars, who secured the game through goals for Kamagate and Blodget. The former was a super solo run past two defenders that ended with a weak-footed finish, and the latter was a panther-like header to end a move that he started. The result leaves Bluestars with a shout at the Kelly Cup spots and their next match against Corinthians will be key to their fate. Heritage are stuck at the wrong end of the table, just outside the relegation spots, but will know that there was much in this performance to build upon as they face Smitty this weekend.

Philadelphia Heritage SC: GOALS – Velasquez, Choedak

Bluestars FC: GOALS – Crowther, Gray, Kamagate, Blodget

MAN OF THE MATCH – Crowther: Bluestars FC

FC Tigre 3 – Real Vidas 1

A surprise result saw FC Tigre get the better of Real Vidas on Saturday. Paton opened the scoring for Tigre after 20 minutes. Shiva got the first of his brace fifteen minutes later to put Tigre up by two. Vidas will have known that they needed a goal before half time to help their chances and Martine obliged five minutes before half time to give them a shout. They failed to build on their work in the second half, though, and Shiva put them to the sword mid-way through the period. The result pulls Tigre out of the relegation zone and leaves them toward the middle of the table. They’ll look to build on their good work this weekend against Cunningham Squires. Real Vidas, meanwhile, are slipping out of the top spots after another disappointing result, and they’ll look to regroup this weekend against Misconduct.

FC Tigre: GOALS – Paton, Shiva (2)

Real Vidas: GOAL – Martine

MAN OF THE MATCH – Shiva: FC Tigre

Icarus FC 0 – FC Misconduct 2

A two-nil victory for FC Misconduct leaves Icarus FC in a usual spot at the wrong end of the table. We’re used to seeing Icarus fight with the big teams for Kelly Cup spots but they’ve been struggling this year. A goal from Eichfeld compounded their woes early in the first half. Running onto a loose ball, he beat the defender and curled his shot into the bottom corner to give his side the lead. With Shinsky controlling the midfield and Fink plugging holes all over the field, Misconduct looked like they were in the ascendency. They got a reward for their troubles when Shinsky won a penalty, which was converted by Montesinos, who gave a man of the match performance. Speaking after the game, Icarus captain Eichfeld said that the game itself was tight but that his side had managed to keep generating chances and that had got them the win. Of his own goal, Eichfeld coyly said: “even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while.” Misconduct will hope he can strike it lucky again next week in a tough match against Real Vidas, while Icarus have their own difficult game against league-leading Rose Tree.

FC Misconduct: GOALS – Eichfeld, Montesinos

MAN OF THE MATCH – Montesinos: FC Misconduct

Rose Tree Gunners FC 9 – Cunningham Squires FC 1

What is there to say about such a dominant performance? Rose Tree captain Giovanopoulos answered that question by saying he was “beyond proud” of his boys for making it five wins in a row. And didn’t they do it in style! They connected 28 passes before Flickinger put away his side’s first, and Higgins had a hat trick inside the first half hour. After a rough start of two losses in three games, Rose Tree have really found their form and are top of the table, albeit looking down at two teams with games in hand. Squires, on the other hand, are really struggling to follow up on their excellent promotion season in the fall and find themselves at the bottom of the table. Decimated by injuries, the Squires will lament their form and will hope their fortunes change soon as currently they look favorite for the drop.

Rose Tree Gunners FC: Flickinger (2), Rovito, Hanrahan, Higgins (3), Prince, Giovanopoulos

Cunningham Squires FC: #6

MAN OF THE MATCH – Higgins: Rose Tree Gunners FC

FC SouthHouse 1 – Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC 2

A surprise result on Saturday saw Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC take three points from FC SouthHouse. With both sides short of subs, the teams spent the first half consolidating their position, probing each other’s defenses for opportunities. Not much action occurred until the second half, when Sample broke down the left to punish SouthHouse with a far post finish. Masitti soon added a second, and, by the time Chavez put one away for SouthHouse, it was too late. After the game, Smitty captain McBain saluted a real team performance, but had special praise for his goalkeeper, who “stood on his head” to keep SouthHouse at bay. He’ll be hoping that this victory can propel his side into the Kelly Cup, as they now sit fourth in the table. It’s certainly going to be an interesting run in with Real Vidas and Bluestars breathing down Smitty’s neck. Of the run in, McBain said “it’s going to get crazy and we are very excited!” For SouthHouse, this will feel like a minor setback as they are still flying high in the table and look like they’re set for a run at the Kelly Cup.

FC SouthHouse: GOAL – Chavez – CARD Chavez (Y)

Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC: GOALS – Sample, Masitti

MAN OF THE MATCH – Masitti: Smitty Werben Jager Man Jensen FC

Segunda

Oaklyn United FC 4 – Drexel Navy 6

A high scoring matchup on Saturday saw Drexel Navy take down Oaklyn United FC on Saturday. Languishing at the bottom of the table, Drexel Navy might not have expected to have produced such a dominant display against a team in the playoff positions, but they found themselves up by three goals at the end of the first half. Oaklyn were missing some key players, but that didn’t stop Warnock notching up four goals in the first half for Drexel or Pastore from replying for Oaklyn with a free kick that curled delightfully into the top corner. With Drexel looking dominant, Oaklyn went to work in the second half. Brown led a rally by his team to score three, courtesy of Patterson and Amari. Von-Kollmor also bulged the net for Drexel in the midst of this run, leaving the score at 5-4 in favor of Drexel. Oaklyn came agonizingly close to tying things up, but Terhaerdt managed to score a sixth at the death to give his side the win. After the game, Oaklyn captain Lewis lamented his side’s lack of luck in front of goal but praised Drexel for being a classy team with and without the ball. This match was played at a great tempo and with a great attitude, and goes down as a great contest between teams that may yet meet again in the playoffs if Drexel can produce more performances like this.

Oaklyn United FC: GOALS – Pastore, Patterson (2), Amari

Drexel Navy: GOALS – Warnock (4), Von-Kollmor, Terhaerdt

MAN OF THE MATCH – Warnock: Drexel Navy

Washed Up United 4 – Sunbears FC 1

Washed Up United vs Sunbears FC was an eagerly anticipated matchup this weekend between two in form teams. Sadly, Sunbears had to make do without their goalkeeper for the day and so deputized Browndorf, who tried his best to keep Washed Up at bay. That he was not able is no critique to his goalkeeping skills but, rather, reflects just how good Washed Up were offensively on the day. The opening goal belonged to Grana, who received the ball from a cutback at the top of the box and smashed it into the top corner. Yates followed up with another quality strike, placing the ball in almost the same spot and out of reach of the ‘keeper. Sunbears stayed engaged, though, and got their reward on the breakaway when Kutai beat the fullback to cross for Vasilyuk, who found a classy finish to give his side hope. That hope did not last long, however, because Logar soon beat two defenders to restore his side’s cushion mid-way through the second half. If the result was in doubt, then a late penalty from MacKinnon secured the win for Washed Up. Sunbears might be disappointed to see a dubious penalty given here, but in truth the game was long settled before the call, with Washed Up enjoying the majority of the possession and looking dominant. They retain their lead at the top of the table and the question for the chasing pack is whether anyone can catch them to contest the automatic promotion spot.

Washed Up United: GOALS – Grana, Yates, Logar, MacKinnon

Sunbears FC: GOAL – Vasiluk – CARD Vasiluk (Y)

Philadelphia Sierra Stars 1 – Vidas United 5

Philadelphia Sierra Stars will be disappointed to have come away from this game without any points, having made a strong start against Vidas United. Weah scored inside twenty minutes for the Stars to give them the lead. After the game, Vidas captain Bair said that he was proud of his team of keeping their heads, getting two goals back quickly, and dominating the game. Vidas found the breakthrough from Miller shortly after the twenty-minute mark, and then an unfortunate own goal by the stars gave them the lead. Gateniuk soon added another to give them a 3-1 cushion heading into the half. In the second period, Miller managed to get his brace and strong striker Vilsaint added another to secure the victory. A statement win for Vidas, who now look forward to a marquee matchup against promotion rivals Oaklyn on Saturday.

Philadelphia Sierra Stars: GOALS – Miller, Issac (O.G.), Gateniuk, Miller, Vilsaint – CARDS Gonzalez (Y), Gangle (Y)

Vidas United: GOAL – Weah – CARDS Demba (Y), Kamara (Y)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Miller: Vidas United

FC Bobert Munich 2 – Renob CF 1

A really competitive game between FC Bobert Munich and Renob CF saw Bobert sneak a win and a big three points for their hopes of survival. Renob will feel aggrieved by this result, having kept the game so tight for so long with just ten players on the day. The game was cagey for the most part, with both sides defending deep, no doubt aware that their opponents hoped to pick them off on the counter. The match opened up in the final twenty minutes, though, when Fountain scored for Bobert to give them the advantage. Renob certainly proved they are no push overs and kept playing until the end. Clayton scored for them with just six minutes to go, and Renob must have thought they were about to get a reward for their hard work. Sadly for them, Bobert found the net in the dying minutes when Pattison scored a fluke goal to give his side the win. The result leaves the teams five points apart at opposite ends of the midfield of the Segunda table. With three games left, both teams could yet find themselves in the playoffs if they can win their remaining games.

FC Bobert Munich: GOALS – Fountain, Pattison

Renob CF: GOAL – Clayton

MAN OF THE MATCH – Fountain: FC Bobert Munich

SMK 2 – Loose Cannons FC 0

A solid win for SMK spoiled the mood for Loose Cannons on what was otherwise a beautiful day on Saturday. Weick opened the scoring for his side and was soon followed by Lieg to give their side a two-goal advantage before half time. SMK really showed their professionalism in this game to lock out Loose Cannons, who usually have a few goals in them. They’ll be disappointed that they couldn’t generate any offense in this game against such a stout defensive unit. The result propels SMK into the top four and leaves the Cannons in the middle of the table. Knowing the Cannons, however, they’ll soon get over this disappointment and get back to fighting their way to the top half of the table.

SMK: GOALS – Weick, Lieg – CARD Williams (Y)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Weick: SMK

Tercera East

Fishtown FC 4 SJ Gentlemen 0

It was just another day in the office for this Fishtown FC team that got a convincing 4-0 win over SJ Gentlemen. Fishtown dominated the game throughout, scoring 2 on each half. The first goal came from the penalty spot as #44 Henry converted in the 16th minute to open up the scoring and thus the game for Fishtown. #11 Gulama added two goals as he continues his impressive form this season as the team’s leading scorer. The last goal courtesy of #37 De la Fuente in the closing stages of the game to put the final nail on SJ Gentlemen coffin. The defeat sees Gentlemen almost assuredly will miss the playoffs and be “relegated” for next season. For Fishtown, they will be looking for a perfect season with two games left, and they will have 2 tough challengers ahead on FC Burlington and Alamo FC.

Fishtown FC: GOALS - #44 Henry (16’) pk, #11 Gulama (32’, 51’), #37 De la Fuente (80’)

SJ Gentlemen: GOALS – none CARDS – none

Alamo FC 0 Roy Kent FC 2

Roy Kent FC managed to hand Alamo their second loss of the season and it is a costly one for Alamo as this one leaves them six points behind first place with two games to go. Roy Kent had a good solid performance throughout the whole squad. The frist goal came courtesy of #7 Day who put Roy Kent ahead in the 20th minute. Alamo tried to up the intensity in the second half but they were unable to break down Roy kent’s defense. Late in the game, as Alamo pushed its lines forward, Roy Kent FC found some space in behind and #12 Webber was able to get an insurance goal with two minutes left that will give his team the three points. The win keeps Roy Kent’s FC hopes alive for playoff as they still have 3 games left. A win in their next game against SJ Gentlemen will be crucial before they close the season facing two of the top three seeded teams.

Alamo FC: GOALS – none

Roy Kent FC: GOALS - #7 Day (20’), #12 Webber (88’)

FC Burlington 3 Brothers of the Gourd 2

FC Burlington are playing their best soccer in a key part of the season as they logged their fourth win in a row this time against Brothers of the Gourd. Burlington jumped ahead in the scoring with two goals in the first half, a first half in which they looked dominant and seemed to be in control. Despite the dominant first half, FC Burlington came out of halftime looking off rhythm and allowed two goals in the first 10 minutes to let Brothers of the Gourd back into the game. Luckily for them, Sunny was not ready to let anyone spoil his morning as he scored in the 65th to secure he’s and his teams’s third goal of the day to cap off his man of the match performance with the game saving goal. Brothers of the Gourd will try to get back in the win column when they face last-placed Berber while FC Burlington will face off against Roy Kent FC.

FC Burlington: GOALS – Sunny (8’, 36’, 65’) CARDS: None

Brothers of the Gourd: GOALS – Allen (50’), Sammy (55’) CARDS: None

Berber United 2 Rowan FC 5

It was goals galore at Bonner Prendergast High School as Rowan FC and Berber combined for seven goals. The first goal came for Rowan thanks to #9 Goodson midway through the first half. Berber responded quickly and tied the game with a goal from #12 Rougi but Rowan scored a goal close to the end of the half to go into halftime with a lead. Berber were able to tie the game once more with a lightning quick strike just a minute into the second half. The quick blow seemed to wake up a Rowan team than went on to score three goals from three different players to get the lead back and not give it up again so they could walk out with the three points. This is the seventh straight loss for Berber who have not been able to keep a clean sheet since game 1 and look destined for relegation. For Rowan the win comes at a great time as the team was coming off three winless games and the results around the league have them only a point behind the playoff spots.

Berber United: GOALS - #12 Rougi (30’), #11 Yahia (46’) CARDS - #2 Kirouani (yellow)

Rowan FC: GOALS - #9 Goodson (26’), #5 Martinho (40’), #23 Cleary (61’), #11 Cabrera-Felix (68’), Stearn (86’)

Bluestars Legends 2 Liberty City 1

On Germantown Supersite, Bluestar Legends continued their impressive run with a win against Liberty City FC. Bluestar had a great team performance as they dominated possession and were able to create a lot of chances throughout the game. One man stood out and it was #19 Ewurum who scored both of the legend’s goals on a nice Saturday afternoon. Liberty City were able to find the back of the net late in the second half but he clock ran out of them to try and amount a comeback. This is the fourth win in a row for the Legends who have now stablished themselves firmly in playoff position after a rocky start. On the other side of the coin is Liberty City as they are winless in their last four including three losses. Their next matchup against Bothers of the Gourd will prove key for both teams and their search for the playoffs.

Bluestar Legends: GOALS - #19 Ewurum (31’, 67’) CARDS - #5 King (yellow)

Liberty City: GOALS - #7 Guerin (86’) CARDS - #20 Caton (yellow

Tercera West

Barenjager 2 Statesmen FC 2

Statesmen FC were looking to stay on the chase for the first spot of the division, this time facing Barenjager Sc who have had a somewhat messy and unlucky season so far. Barenjager jumped ahead in the scoring with #23 Thomas sending the ball to the back of the net in the 13th minute. Statesmen FC did not put their hands down and came back with back-to-back goals by #15 Pereira and #9 Raytan to get their own lead before halftime. Going into the second half, Barenjager started to look better on possession, creating some threatening chances and eventually finding an equalizer in the 60th minute through #27 Schaffer. A hard tackle that saw the Statesmen goalkeeper get a red card seem to take the wind out of the game as the Barenjager player had to be subbed out injured. Statesmen sat back to protect the point with the man disadvantage while Barenjager were unable to break the low block. The tie means Statesmen loss a great chance to shortened the distance between them and Yardy, and given that Yardy have a game on hand it seems difficult thy could steal the 1 spot. For Barenjager they are virtually eliminated from the playoffs with one game left.

Barenjager: GOALS - #23 Thomas (13’), #27 Schaffer (60’)

Statesmen FC: GOALS - #15 Pereira (32’), #9 Raytan (35’) CARDS – GK (yello, then direct red)

Deadball 3 Spicy Boi 1

Deadball was looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win on an early morning matchup against Spicy Boi. The first goal was scored in the 12th minute by #7 Ryan to give Deadball the lead. Spicy responded not long after with a goal for #20 Boulineau on what was a very even first half. But a dreadful start of the second half for Spicy would see them concede two goals in just the first 10 minutes to #7 Ryan and #10 Rivas and that would be enough for Deadball to get the three points as the remainder of the second half went on scoreless.

Deadball: GOALS - #7 Ryan (12’,46’), #10 Rivas (52’)

Spicy Boi: GOALS - #20 Boulineau (20’)

FC Sköge 1 Yardy FC 1

Yardy showed up to Bonner Prendergast High School to put their undefeated status to the test against the always competitive FC Sköge. Yardy had a slow start and Sköge punished them for it by scoring an early goal just 8 minutes into the game. Sköge were able to hold the lead until halftime and were hopeful to be the first team to beat Yardy. But so came the second half and Yardy started off with a fury and found themselves an equalizer early in the second thanks to #17 Facey. The remainder of the games was very entertaining as both teams tried to get a lead but neither were able to as the game ended on a tie. The result means both teams control their own destiny as a tie for Sköge in their next game secures them a playoff spot. For Yardy, a win in their next game will give them the Tercera West title, or even a tie if they get a favorable mix of results in other games.

FC Sköge: GOALS - #9 Heyser (8’)

Yardy FC: GOALS - #17 Facey (49’)

Philly Black Stars 6 FC Neman 3

A game between two very intense and fiery teams up at Bonner Prendergast High School. There were a lot of actions and emotions on this one, starting at the 15th minute mark with a goal from #10 Baidoo opening up the scoreboard. Neman responded right away with a goal from #77 Alex just a few minutes later. Baidoo would strike again in the 39th minute to give his team the lead just before halftime. Going into the second half emotions were higher than ever with both temas playing very physically. Neman tied the game up once more and then just a few minutes later #19 of Philly Black Stars got sent off, making it look like the tide was gonna shift in their favor. But it would be the Black stars who found the back of the net more, as they proceeded to score three goals, while conceding only one, including a third from #10 Baidoo to secure his hat-trick and the nod for man of the match.

Black Stars: GOALS - #10 Baidoo (15’,39’,84’), #11 Junior (75’), #2 Sina (25’), #3 (85’) CARDS - #2 Sina, #11 Sarpong, (Yellows) #19 Charles (2 yellows/red)

FC Neman: GOALS - #77 Alex (17’), #15 Zhylinski (60’), #17 Isakov (78’) CARDS - #26 Fabryka, #13 Serko, #10 Siamchuk

DMA Young Boys 2 P.S.S. U23 1

Two teams coming from wins and looking for another one to keep their playoff hopes alive met at RAMP Soccer field for a morning matchup. P.S.S. got the lead thanks to a goal from #18 Bangura halfway through the first half. But a one goal lead has proven not to be enough against a DMA team that had made it a habit to come from behind in the second half, as they did again on this one. DMA got an equalizer early in the second half thanks to a rapid fire attack that saw #10 Cottone find himself one-on-one with the keeper and sliding the ball home. Midway through the second half it was a quick restart that caught P.S.S. off guard and llowed DMA to find #7 Jack Meder near the edge of the box and he slotted a nice strike near the top corner to give his team the lead and the three points. The result keeps DMA in a playoff spot with a tough matchup next week against division leaders Yardy FC. For P.S.S this result means they no longer have a shot at the playoffs, making their next game against Spicy Boi just a formality for them.

DMA: GOALS - #10 Cottone (56’), #7 Meder (66’)

P.S.S. U23: GOALS - #18 Bangura (29’)

Cuarto

Kensington SC 1 Vidas FC 0

Vidas’ surprising unbeaten run came to an end over the weekend when they faced Kensington SC who seem to be fighting form of their own after a shaky start to the season. While Vidas performance was not up to the standards of their current showing, is gotta be said that most of it was due to Kensington’s good play over the 90 minutes. The match was contested but the Blue Bells always seemed to have the upper hand and they reflected on the scoreboard in the 61st minute with a goal from #7 Acevedo the would be the lone goal of the contest. The result sees both teams now tied in points with 10 and needing wins to get in that tight race for playoff spots.

Kensington SC: GOALS - #7 Acevedo (61’) CARDS – None

Vidas: GOALS – None CARDS – none

LCFC Revolution 1 FC Delta 5

Delta was facing last places LCFC and they showed no mercy against the worst defense of the tournament, putting five past them. The first goal was courtesy of #2 Jah in the 19th minute, followed by #11 Atland in the 28th and that was it for the first half. Going into the second half and #19 Jah scored another one, this time from a set piece that sneaked by the goal to extend the lead. LCFC showed some intent to get somewhat of a comeback going with a goal from Sarpong who despite his team’s record, has had a great individual season. Delta did not cede any more ground and went on to score two more near the end, courtesy of #23 Skoutnev and #29 Mosko. LCFC Revolution is almost surely going to be relegated after this result, as they would need two wins in their next two games to escape the bottom of the table. As for Delta they currently sit at third, a good spot for them considering their next 2 games are against the other bottom teams in the standings.

LCFC: GOALS – Sarpong (62’)

FC Delta: GOALS - #2 Jah (19’, 50’), #11 Atland (28’), #23 Skoutnev (73’), #29 Mosko (83’)

MOTM: Delta’s #2 Jah

Club Sandwich 0 Drexel Gold 2

Drexel gold came up with probably the biggest upset of the weekend as they managed to defeat Club Sandwich who had managed to get a good run of results, unbeaten in their last 4. It was a clean and competitive game between the two squads. Drexel opened up the scoring in the 11th minute with a goal from #44 Perez. Later in the first half #0 Hernandez extended their lead and took them to halftime feeling confident. During the second half Drexel just focused on controlling Cubs Sandwich’s attack as they tried to get back in the game but their efforts came up short and Drexel walked away with the 3 points. The result gives Drexel some hope of escaping the relegation zone, getting a win against Delta next week would go a long way for them. As for Sandwich they are part of that cluster of tams fighting for a playoff spot, their next match will be against Leaders FC.

Club Sandwich: GOALS – None

Drexel Gold: GOALS - #44 Perez (11’), #0 Hernandez (38’) CARDS - #10 Legen

Mighty Ducks 2 Aston Phila 2

Morning matchup at Gratz supersite between two teams fighting at the top of the table promised to be a competitive game. Mighty Ducks opened the scoring very early with a goal from #33 Crystal. Aston Phila took some time to regroup themselves and eventually came back with a goal from #25 Freebol to tie the actions, followed by the go-ahead goal by #2 Meriglio right before halftime. Going into the second half the Ducks were looking for an equalizer but struggle to break down Aston Phila. Both teams had chances to score but it would not be until late in the game when #25 found the back of the net for the Ducks to dramatically salvage a point. The tie means the Ducks will be division leaders once again, and their next game against second-place Rebels will be one to look for, as it will prove decisive for the title run. Aston Phila remains in a playoff position, and will look to remain there after their next game against the falcons.

Mighty Ducks: GOALS - #33 Crystal (3’), #25 Torok (86’) CARDS: #12 Bogon, #14 Dooley (Yellows)

Aston Phila: GOALS - #25 Freebol (31’), #2 Meriglio (40’) CARDS: None

Quinto

Devon SC 2 - 7 Inter Phila

Inter Phila fell behind early to Devon SC before pulling one back on a nice finish inside the box off a Devon SC turnover. The first half played out with very few chances for either team with turnovers from both teams happening in abundance, Inter enjoyed the bulk of possession but couldn’t convert on any of their chances. Inter Phila came out swinging, running down the heart of the defense of Devon, unlike the first half where Inter couldn’t finish a sandwich much less a scoring opportunity, Inter were dominant on the ball and found the back of the net 3 times in a span of just 10 minutes. Devon would get within 2 goals after the brace of #6 6 Switchwa but would see their hopes crushed when Inter scored again just a minute later. Inter’s #17 Lukez would cap the day off with a hat-trick scoring his teams 7th goal, a fitting stat for someone who was all over the pitch creating chances and causing chaos for the defense. Inter remain in second place and in prime position to take over 1st place if Philly Skyliners continue to struggle offensively.

Goals: Inter Phila #12 Meliukh 24’ #17 Lukez 52’ #17 Lukez 54’ #12 Meliukh 63’#21 Cornescu 68’ #4 Cepani 73’ #17 Lukez 75’

Devon SC #6 Switchwa S 15’ 67’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Inter #17 Lukez

TBC FC 0 - 1 Grapes FC

Grapes FC were unbeaten in their last 3 heading into their match against last place TBC FC and were expecting an easy go of it but found themselves struggling early in the match and having more than a few uneasy moments on defense. TBC FC were never able to put together any real chances on their own as lapses in Grapes midfield led to turn overs in their defensive half and TBC FC only real chances in front of goal. It would take over an hour for Grapes to finally breakthrough the defense of TBC FC, going up 1-0 late into the second half, Grapes were struggling to create offensive chances but were able to get their defensive shape and hold out for the slim victory over a last place team looking to break hearts and shatter dreams on their way towards relegation.

Goals: Grapes FC #9 Aydin 69’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Grapes FC #9 Aydin

UCFC 0 - 2 Oaklyn United Pride

Oaklyn United Pride kept to their winning ways with a dominant 2-0 victory over the always dangerous UCFC, with both teams fighting for midfield dominance, Oaklyn controlled the flow of the game, forcing multiple bad passes from UCFC that would result in numerous chances for Oaklyn, none of which would be taken advantage of in the first half. With Oaklyn clearly in the drivers seat, they cruised through the second half scoring twice in a matter of minutes before putting the clamps down on defense. UCFC found it difficult if not impossible to break own the back line of Oaklyn who absorbed the pressure from UCFC with no issue and held on for the 2-0 win that leap frogs Oaklyn over Washington in the standings.

Goals: Oaklyn - #9 Feldman 55’ - #11 David 59’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Oaklyn #9 Feldman

Philly Athletic Club 1 - 1 Honey Badgers FC

Honey Badgers FC dropped points again as they battled it out with Philly Athletic Club to a hotly contested 1-1 draw after taking the lead just moments into the start of the second half. The first half saw quality chances by both teams come up just short with the Badgers enjoying the bulk of the possession early on. The first half would end scoreless but the Badgers would come out fast and with a great individual effort by H. Martinez to take the 1-0 lead. Philly countered the goal scored by Badgers #17 H. Martinez who’s speed makes him a constant threat, grouping together more than a handful of passes in the Badgers defensive half led to a well placed shot by #99 Mario Tuli that just beat the Badgers keeper to bring the match level at 1-1. Neither team would find the game winner they both desperately needed in the final half-hour, Honey Badgers have now settled for four straight draws resulting in them staying rooted to bottom half of the standings, if they want to make a real push for the playoffs they will need to do a better job defensively to close out their games.

Goals: Honey Badgers: #17 Hunter Martinez 49’

Philly Athletic Club: #99 Mario Tuli 55’

Yellow cards: Honey Badgers: #77 Tony Barrigas-UB-57’; #6 Miguel Martinez-UB-60’; #17 Hunter Martinez-UB-65’

Philly Athletic Club- #4 Wilson Albarracin-UB-57’; Johnny Loretto (not on roster)-UB-60’; #21 Melisimo (not on roster)-UB-60’; #no number Johnson(not on roster) UB-85’

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match:

Philly Athletic Club #99 Mario Tuli

Sexto

Rapid Football Club 2 - 1 Donnie Wahlberg’s Cousins FC

Rapid FC secured their first win of the season with a great come from behind win, after falling behind 1-0 early in the first half, RFC battled back and with the great ball movement and finishing of #11 Pennycake, RFC pulled the game level and headed into the 2nd half with a sense of urgency knowing they enjoyed a majority of possession in the first half. It wouldn’t take long for RFC to take the lead and find their eventual game winner with a well struck shot from inside the box by #15 Albano to secure Rapids first win of the season. The loss is the 5th so far for Donnie Wahlberg’s this season as they remain rooted at the bottom of the standings and in position to face relegation if they don’t find a way to scrape up some points in the coming weeks.

Goals: Rapid FC #11 Pennycake 32’, #15 Albano 52’

Donnie Wahlberg #10 Waz 15’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Rapid FC #11 Pennycake

Philly Saint-Germain 1 - 3 FC BTC

FC BTC got back to their winning ways with a solid 3-1 victory over the fledgling PSG who have now dropped 3 straight. Philly took the lead just before the half-hour mark but their lead would be short lived as FC BTC would find the equalizer just before the end of the first half. Both teams would battle it out in the midfield, 50/50 balls were plentiful and won evenly by both teams as they made their push to grab a late game winner. With tired legs, FC BTC pushed themselves to the brink and were rewarded with two great team goals to put the game away in the final moments with the final goal coming from FC BTC striker Kravitz who put in another incredible performance for his team.

Goals: FC BTC: Schultz - 38’ Foley 84’ Kravitz 86’

Philly: Azam 29’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: FC BTC Kravitz

Still Processing FC 2 - 4 Boys Do Cry FC

With Telle Bouche losing earlier in the day, Boys Do Cry were in prime position to take over first place in the division with only Still Processing FC in their way. A fast paced first half saw Boys Do Cry go up 2-0 early with goals from BDC and CASA legend #19 S. Tice and from everyone’s favorite Manga Cosplayer, BDC captain #13 A. Stevens who scored his first goal in 4 years. BDC looked good and hoped to carry the 2-0 lead into the 2nd half but a well executed counter would see Still Processing FC pull one back. Still Processing would find their equalizer with under 15 minutes to go but just minutes after tying the game would give up an own goal. With their opponent pressing high to try and tie the game once again, BDC took advantage of the poor shape in Still Processing’s midfield and grabbed their fourth goal of the match and first place in the division off another stand out performance by #12 Roche who continues his run of great form this season.

Goals: Boys Don’t Cry: #19 Tice 5’, #13 Stevens 19’, OG 79’, #12 Roche 85’

Still Processing: #99 Leger 29’, #2 Rubio 76’

Yellow cards: Still Processing: Yellow #14 Philipson dissent, #20 Louie dissent

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Boys Do Cry #12 Roche

Bench Mob FC 6 - 2 Telle Bouche FC

Telle Bouche FC got a wake up call this weekend to the tune of a 6-2 loss to Bench Mob FC. In what is now referred to as the Wilmot Derby, both Bench Mob FC and Telle Bouche FC fielded teams that were missing key players, most notably Bench Mob being without both of the their starting goalies and their captain, Sean Wilmot who was out with turf toe. Bench Mob jumped out to a quick 3-0 within the first 20 minutes. Telle Bouche would start the 2nd half playing with a much higher intensity only to have that intensity matched by their opponents as Bench Mob would rifle off another trio of goals. Telle Bouche did manage to score twice late in the 2nd half, spoiling the shut out and somewhat redeeming themselves for a very lack luster performance against a 3rd string keeper who wore cut off jeans and Isotoner gloves in net.

Goals: Telle: #10 Samalonis 75’, #78 Baselise ‘81

Bench: #00 Dugan 6’ and 77’, #80 Smith 13’, #19 Harkins 21’, #11 Parente 42’, #10 Kichula 68’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Bench Mob #00 Dugan

Septima

Gassed FC 1 – SoB Athletic 2

Kensington Big Cats 3 – Philly Falcons Rainbow Battalion 3

United Philly Soccer 2 – Sunday Georgie 2

Birdeaux FC 2 – Sporting Serotonin 1