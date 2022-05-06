Vereinigung Erzgebirge eyeing USLPA double

Vereinigung Erzgebirge is closing in on a pair of men’s titles as the 2021-2022 United Soccer League of Pennsylvania season nears its conclusion.

VE’s majors team sits nine points clear of second-place Colonial SC and 10 points clear of third place West Chester United Predators but the Predators have two games in hand and still need to play the league leaders in the men’s major division.

VE and West Chester were slated to play Sunday but the game was postponed for a West Chester cup game that was also postponed due to a forfeit from the opposing team. The two teams meeting later this month (date to be announced) could decide the title. VE also has games against Inter Vidas (May 15) and Colonial SC (May 22) left and West Chester has five games remaining.

The VE reserves face Ukrainian Nationals reserves on Sunday in a game with Major II title implications. Ukrainian Nationals are in first, but only a point separates the two teams. If VE beats Ukrainian Nationals and West-Mont United on May 22 they’ll capture the title.

Huntington Valley Pride controls their own destiny in the women’s major division. They are top of the table with second place Lower South and third place Danubia having already completed their schedules. Fourth place Lancaster City FC is still in striking distance five points back with two games for each team remaining.

Lancaster City hosts United German Hungarians next Sunday and visits the Philadelphia Flames the following week while Huntington Valley Pride visits Philadelphia Flames on May 15 and hosts Lighthouse United for the season finale on May 22.