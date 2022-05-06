Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union/Curtin reflect on last LAFC game

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | East Meets West

Before the California road trip, Union Head Coach Jim Curtin had his weekly press conference where he talked about the big match up and the busy stretch the Boys in Blue are about to embark on.

“It put us on the map”: Philadelphia Union come full cirlce as they prepare for LAFC

For the Union, head coach Jim Curtin continues to point back to that day as a big moment forward for his young, emerging group. It’s fresh in their minds once more, as the Union travel to face LAFC on Saturday for the first time since everything changed.

MLS News

The biggest moves of the 2022 MLS Primary Transfer Window deadline

The MLS Primary Transfer Window always slows as different seasonal milestones are hit, from preseason to opening day to the turn to April. But it accelerates on the deadline day, and Wednesday’s final day of the 2022 window was no different.

Orlando City Announces Signing of Gaston Gonzalez

Unfortunately, González begins his career as a Lion on the season-ending injury list after sustaining an ACL injury against Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro on April 19. His arrival in Orlando is expected following his surgery and a timetable for his return to action will be subject to a subsequent medical evaluation after the procedure.

Rest of the World News

UEFA Europa League final: Frankfurt vs Rangers

The UEFA Europa League final is set – meet the two sides in contention for the silverware this season.

UEFA Europa Conference League final: Roma vs Feyenoord

Roma are taking on Feyenoord in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League final at Tirana’s National Arena; get to know the two contenders.