Doopy Brothers Podcast: Can’t Avoid A Nashville Tie

Nashville opened up their shiny new stadium and the Philadelphia Union did plenty to ruin the party as much as they could with the 1-1 result. Andre Blake and Mikael Uhre highlighted the game from a Union perspective and we share our takeaways on those two as well as the rest of the squad. In the second half, AJ gives a timely Star Wars segment and we discuss some more serious topics regarding expansion franchises and what has changed since the last time the Union played at LAFC.

Listen to Doopy Brothers Episode #117