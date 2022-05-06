Nashville opened up their shiny new stadium and the Philadelphia Union did plenty to ruin the party as much as they could with the 1-1 result. Andre Blake and Mikael Uhre highlighted the game from a Union perspective and we share our takeaways on those two as well as the rest of the squad. In the second half, AJ gives a timely Star Wars segment and we discuss some more serious topics regarding expansion franchises and what has changed since the last time the Union played at LAFC.
Filed under:
Doopy Brothers Podcast: Can’t Avoid A Nashville Tie
Andre Blake and Star Wars, that’s all this episode is really.
