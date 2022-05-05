Brotherly Game Daily Links: Seattle wins first Concacaf Champions League title

MLS News

NYCFC to host Liga MX team in Campeones Cup 2022 at Yankee Stadium

Liga MX’s representative for the fourth edition of Campeones Cup will be determined when Atlas FC (champion of the 2021 Apertura) and the winner of the 2022 Clausura regular season face each other.

RSL brings Chris Kablan on loan from Waasland-Beveren

Kablan joins on loan “through the summer,” but the club holds an option to extend him through the 2022 season, as well as the 2023 season.

Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi named Player of the Month for April

After a stellar April that saw him notch four goals and one assist, Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi has been named MLS Player of the Month for April 2022.

Rapids trade away Andre Shinyashiki, a key piece for years

First reported by MLSSoccer.com last Friday and then made official this week, the Rapids will get up to $400K in 2022 General Allocation Money from Charlotte FC for Shinyashiki.

Whitecaps FC acquire experienced Portuguese fullback Luís Martins

Martins, 29, most recently played three seasons with fellow Western Conference side Sporting Kansas City, recording a goal and seven assists in 55 starts and 60 appearances across all competitions. Last season, he appeared in all 34 MLS regular season matches, as well as both playoff matches, starting all but one of his appearances.

Concacaf News

Seattle Sounders beat Pumas UNAM for 2022 Concacaf Champions League title

The Seattle Sounders routed Pumas, 3-0, at home to claim the CCL title.

Rest of the World News

Real Madrid Champions League final-bound after miraculous comeback eliminates Manchester City in extra time

Substitute Rodrygo scored in the 90th and 91st minute before a Ruben Dias foul on Benzema led to the decisive spot kick in the five minutes of extra time. Real pulled off comebacks against PSG and Chelsea in the previous two rounds, but they managed to top that here, somehow.