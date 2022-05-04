Brotherly Game Daily Links: Seattle on the verge of winning MLS’s first-ever Concacaf Champions League title

MLS News

MLS Power Rankings: NYCFC move into top three, LA Galaxy fall after Week 9

The Union hold serve at number two in the MLS Power Rankings.

Portland Timbers to sign new forward to 1st team, adding depth at striker

Fogaça was added to the Timbers’ second team last month and is being elevated to the first team. Fogaça, 22, impressed the coaching staff in training sessions since his arrival.

Hibs forward Chris Mueller set for MLS return after just 15 games

The 25-year-old is on the verge of signing for Chicago Fire with various reports the deal could be done to allow him to play against Atlanta at the weekend.

RSL moves atop allocation ranking

Real Salt Lake has officially completed the final remaining piece in the ongoing quest to bring Jefferson Savarino back to the team, shelling out $450,000 in general allocation money to Austin FC and FC Cincinnati for the privilege of moving to the top of the MLS Allocation Ranking.

Concacaf News

Seattle can make CONCACAF Champions League history as MLS spending begins to rival Liga MX

No MLS team has ever won the CONCACAF Champions League. That could change Wednesday, when a well-funded Seattle side hosts Mexico’s Pumas.

Rest of the World News

Liverpool reach Champions League final the hard way, survive early scare at Villarreal to win second leg

The Reds came back from two goals down to win the second leg and the semifinal.

Bournemouth clinch promotion back to Premier League after beating Nottingham Forest

The result means Bournemouth are guaranteed to claim the second automatic promotion place ahead of Forest, behind already crowned champions Fulham.