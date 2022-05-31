Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin’s Uhre sub pays off for Union

Philadelphia Union News

Jim Curtin wasn’t going to play Mikael Uhre against New England, but it paid off when he did

The plan was to keep Uhre on the bench, since he felt he only had 10-15 minutes of good play in him. Then New England scored. Seconds later, Uhre scored with his first touch on the field.

Achievement Unlocked | Martinez makes 50th start

Martinez is the 30th player in club history to reach 50th starts.

Alejandro Bedoya urges action after Uvalde tragedy: “We can’t keep standing idly by”

The Union took to the Gillette Stadium turf in warmup tops that read “End Gun Violence” and Bedoya’s captain’s armband carried the same message. Then, the 35-year-old former US international was impassioned while fielding several questions in his postgame press conference.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Galaxy defeats Austin FC, FC Dallas rebounds, and more

The L.A. Galaxy overcome a one-goal deficit to roll past Austin FC in the second-half at Dignity Health Sports Park, claiming back-to-back wins in all competitions.

Adam Buksa is expected to join RC Lens this summer

Buksa has been sensational this year, scoring seven goals in ten regular-season appearances. He’s currently on a six-game scoring streak.

Real Madrid prepare bid for Chicago Fire, USMNT goalie Gaga Slonina

While Romano didn’t specify a proposed transfer fee, it’s striking to see a club of Real Madrid’s caliber linked with an MLS-developed player who’s got a remarkably bright future.

MLS Side CF Montréal Reconnects to Roots with New Crest for 2023 Season

The club unveiled a new crest on Friday morning, which will officially go into use at the start of the 2023 season. It features several elements that call back to the club’s visual identity prior to 2021, when they were known as the Montréal Impact.