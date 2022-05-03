Brotherly Game Daily Links: Andre Blake named to MLS Team of the Week

Philadelphia Union News

Andre Blake named to MLS Team of the Week

The two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year reminded everyone that he’s the top shot stopper in the league as he registered five saves to lead the Union to a 1-1 draw on the road in Nashville SC’s opening match at GEODIS Park.

Mikael Uhre is happy and relieved to finally have scored his first Union goal

Uhre’s well-taken finish in Sunday’s tie at Nashville broke a six-game scoring drought to start his Union career.

MLS News

Team of the Week: Andre Blake heroics, Patryk Klimala brace take Week 9 by storm

From Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake to New York Red Bulls striker Patryk Klimala, Week 9 produced no shortage of leading roles in the Team of the Week.

Why I’m not yet sold on Austin, worrying signs for Atlanta, loving Nashville’s new digs & more from Week 9

Two months down, six to go. Let’s take a look at everything from Atlanta’s set-piece misery to Dallas’s positional play mastery, as well as a monumental new stadium in Tennessee.

Charlotte FC adds international forward Kerwin Vargas from C.D. Feirense

Vargas has scored seven goals in 28 appearances in the league and has won six “Man of the Match” awards during his 2021-22 season. He’s seen as a fast and direct player who has the flexibility to play as either a winger or striker for Charlotte FC.

Clock ticking for MLS rights deal as local broadcasters concerned

MLS Commissioner Don Garber set March as the date when he hoped to announce the new rights deal. Now, one month later, league executives appear to be no closer to making an announcement.

Rest of the World News

Fulham win Championship in style as Mitrovic sets goals record

Fulham were in seventh heaven as they sealed the second-tier Championship title with a 7-0 win over Luton Town on Monday, giving them an unassailable lead at the top of the standings with a game to spare.