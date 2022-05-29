Rate the U: Picked up a point against the reigning Shield winners

With the international break finally upon us, the Philadelphia Union sits in second place in the east. In their final game before the break, the U’s result was something fans have become accustomed to this season, as the team drew against New England Revolution.

As far as performances for the boys in blue, Saturday wasn’t one of their inspiring ones. The attack was seldom and barely had any consistency to it. The U’s defense was something we are used to seeing. While we are used to seeing Jack Elliott make some game-saving decisions, it was Jakob Glesnes bailing out the backline and Blake throughout the game. As far as Elliott, his handball inside the penalty area set up the penalty kick that the Revs would convert.

The score wouldn’t stay 1-0 for long as the Union’s returning star Mikael Uhre, who has been dealing with an injury since the start of May, picked off a poor pass and made the Revs pay as he buried it in the back of the net. It is nice to see that the Union’s latest signing could return to the lineup and immediately make an impact.

Enough about my thoughts, we want to know what you thought of the performances? Rate the players and head coach Jim Curtin and provide feedback on the match in our Community Player Ratings Poll.