Philadelphia Union draw again, pick up road point in New England

The Philadelphia Union drew the New England Revolution in a trip to Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday night, in a 1-1 match.

Goals from Gustavo Bou and Mikael Uhre decided the score, in an often uninspiring match ahead of the international break.

Neither team was able to put together much of an attack in the opening minutes. Both teams’ best chances early on came from shots that went a few feet left of the net and didn’t worry the goalkeepers.

A redirection from New England’s Tommy MacNamara changed that nearly 20 minutes in, one of his curling shots nearly reached the upper right corner of the Union’s goal.

Philadelphia struggled to create any potent offense for most of the first half, meanwhile, Jakob Glesnes bailed the Union out several times, once recovering from a missed offside call against Gustavo Bou and once clearing a ball as Andre Blake recovered from a poor decision to leave his net.

The Union had its first big change in the final 10 minutes of the first half, after a poorly played ball from Matt Turner found the feet of Alejandro Bedoya. Bedoya redirected to ball to Paxten Aaronson, but Aaronson was unable to settle the ball enough to get a real shot off.

The halftime whistle gave the Union an important break, as Bou and the rest of the New England offense put together several good chances in the final minutes.

The Union was clearly a better team out of the locker rooms in the second half, but still struggled to command the pace of the game.

After nearly 30 minutes of play, New England got a massive chance, as Jack Elliott was called for a handball inside the penalty area after a VAR review. Gustavo Bou’s shot left no doubt as it ripped past Andre Blake to give the Revolution the lead in the 75th minute.

Just moments later, the Union found its hero.

Mikael Uhre, who had just come into the game prior, capitalized off of a poorly played pass by veteran defender Omar Gonzalez. It was Uhre’s first appearance since May 1 when he scored his first goal for the Union — and the first in Geodis Park history — in a 1-1 draw.

Uhre’s goal gave the Union good momentum, as the minutes following his 77th minute goal were the first where the visitors saw any dominance. However, the team’s efforts were in vain, as Matt Turner kept another chance from Uhre out of the goal, and both teams ran out of time to make a difference.

The Union plays its next match after the international break, with a match against FC Cincinnati at home on Saturday, June 18.