Brotherly Game Daily Links: Scouting New England

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | One Last Go Before the Break

With just one more match left in May before a multi-week break, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin talked to the media on Thursday about the club’s upcoming road match at the New England Revolution.

Know Your Enemy | Union conclude May against the Revs

Bruce Arena’s New England Revolution have now gone four matches unbeaten, turning around a four game losing streak that ran through most of March and scraping their way back to the fringes of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Windfall from Brenden Aaronson transfer reaches $14 million with official announcement of Premier League move

Leeds United announced the signing of the 21-year-old former Philadelphia Union homegrown from Medford, N.J. on Thursday to a five-year deal that will be completed on July 1.

MLS News

From Boca to Burrow: The evolution of FC Cincinnati star Luciano Acosta

He may be just 27-years-old, and it appears that he has found stability in his career at FC Cincinnati, but when one talks about Acosta, it’s impossible not to mention the various “what might have been” moments in his career.

Rest of the World News

Canada Soccer cancels Iran friendly amid opposition

The game had drawn opposition from politicians and the families of the Canadians who died aboard a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down near Tehran in January, 2020 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.