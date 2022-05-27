Doopy Brothers Podcast: A Doopy Dad Special!

This week we are honored to be joined by our now most frequent guest, Doopy Dad! He joins in on our conversation about the Philadelphia Union win at Portland Timbers and what stood out to us in the victory. He also shares so possibly controversial takes on Jose Martinez, a family debate! We then discuss the Brenden Aaronson move to Leeds, discuss the USMNT roster, and a new game that AJ made up. Enjoy!

Listen to Doopy Brothers Episode 118