Brotherly Game Daily Links: De Vries close to permanent move to Venezia

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union star surprises 7-year-old fan with cleats after social media post

“It was just truly amazing. And we were just completely humbled by Cory’s kindness and his generosity. And it’s just really like, a message to us how these soccer players and athletes are just so connected with their fans,” said the boy’s mother, Tina Caruso.

Report: Union homegrown Jack de Vries finalizing permanent deal with Venezia

After impressing on loan with the U19 team this season, the Philadelphia Union attacker is finalizing a permanent move to the Italian club ahead of the Serie B season.

MLS News

Which 2021 MLS newcomers have most leveled up in 2022?

Gazdag has already exceeded last season’s total of nine goal contributions, scoring seven goals and adding three assists through Week 13 to put himself firmly in the MVP conversation.

U.S. Soccer News

2022 US Open Cup Round 5 Review: Sacramento, Union Omaha still standing after dramatic Round of 16

There are two underdogs remaining in the 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup as the 107th edition of the tournament has reached the Quarterfinals.

Rest of the World News

Jose Mourinho’s Giallorossi take home UEFA Conference League title

Nicolo Zaniolo scored the winning goal in the inaugural tournament in the 32nd minute that helped send Giallorossi fans into a frenzy.