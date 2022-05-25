Report: Philadelphia Union finalizing Jack de Vries deal with Venezia

It appears that the Philadelphia Union will have yet another homegrown sale, this time for a player that never had the chance to make too much of an impact with the club at home.

According to Tom Bogert of MLSSoccer.com, the Union is in the final stages of a deal to keep Jack de Vries with Venezia F.C., where he’s been on loan with since Summer 2021.

Quick update here, per sources: Venezia FC are finalizing the permanent signing of Jack de Vries from the Philadelphia Union.



De Vries, a 20-year-old US youth int'l, had been on loan at Venezia since last summer. Union academy product had 14g/6a in the U-19 league. https://t.co/59rXV5jAR2 pic.twitter.com/ousByCW8CT — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) May 25, 2022

De Vries joined Philadelphia’s first-team squad in January 2020, after time with the Union II team and the Union academy. After some anticipation, de Vries only played 15 minutes for the Union before a concussion kept him off the field in Chester.

De Vries was in the final stages of his recovery before the Union loaned him to Venezia in August 2021, where he had a chance to play regularly with the U19 team. As soon as he began playing with Venezia, de Vries shined as he scored 14 goals and recorded six assists at the youth level for the Italian club.

A look at Jack de Vries' goals for Venezia U19's at the weekend -- he's someone that could soon be with the first team per @MLSTransfers pic.twitter.com/tudi4BVlg6 — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) December 6, 2021

With Venezia relegated to Serie B for the upcoming season and de Vries’ success in Primavera 2A, it’s likely that he’ll be seeing first-team action soon enough. If the deal is finalized it would mean two Philadelphia Union alums in Serie B. Anthony Fontana signed with Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC in February but was limited to just one substitute appearance.