Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union rise up latest MLS Power Rankings

MLS News

Power Rankings: Austin FC, Real Salt Lake ascend after Weeks 12 & 13

Back on their winning ways, the Union move up to three in this week’s MLS Power Rankings.

MLS players called in for June 2022 international duty

Players from MLS are expected to represent numerous teams across Concacaf and Conmebol, as well as in CAF, Oceania and UEFA.

Many of MLS’s most expensive players are struggling – here’s why

Of the 25 players with the largest transfer fees aged 23 or younger at the time of their signing, 14 have a below average G+ rating in MLS. The group’s median career G+ score relative to the average player is -0.26.

Djordje Mihailovic’s Montreal renaissance reignites USMNT ambitions and interest from Europe

The CF Montreal midfielder is enjoying the best form of his career. His tally of seven goals has almost doubled his previous single-season career high of four and, 13 games into the Major League Soccer campaign. The personal accolades are coming his way, too. The interest from European clubs is heating up, as is talk about Mihailovic being the league MVP.

U.S. Soccer News

U.S. Open Cup Preview: Galaxy host LAFC, Revs visit NYCFC, and more

Some of Major League Soccer’s best rivalries will headline the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, which kicks off on Wednesday.

Rest of the World News

Roma vs Feyenoord Europa Conference League final preview

Having won the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League twice, José Mourinho has the chance to clinch a third major UEFA club competition trophy.