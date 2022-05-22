How to watch: Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers

This month's second time, it will be a late kickoff for east coast fans as the Philadelphia Union are out west to take on the Portland Timbers.

The Union has been under a historic club start this season. The U has the fewest losses this season. Looking at the table, the Union has only lost one game. Besides this achievement, the boys in blue have also conceded the least amount of goals giving up just nine in twelve matches.

While in first place in the east, the Union has left plenty of points on the table as they have won only five games. You have to go back to April 9th to find the last time the boys bagged three points. Historically tonight will be tough for Alejandro Bedoya and the team, as they have only won twice against the Timbers. When these two teams met, the boys registered a clean sheet, winning 3-0 at Subaru Park.

The Union's success has been done without the U's key offseason acquisition, Mikael Uhre. Uhre has been out of action since May 1st with a quad injury and is currently not with the team in Portland. However, head coach Jim Curtin is optimistic that the designated player will be available for Saturday's game against New England Revolution.

How to Watch

Where: Providence Park; Portland, OR

When: 10:25 p.m.; Sunday, May 22nd, 2022

TV: FS1,FOX Deportes

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM, 102.5 FM, 104.5 HD2

Audio Streaming: iHeart Radio App