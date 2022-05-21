Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin takes questions before Portland game

Philadelphia Union News

Before hitting the road for the second west coast trip of the month, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Coach spoke with media virtually about the club’s current run of form and making the most of their trip to Portland on national television.

MLS Preview: Austin FC-Orlando City, Rapids-Sounders headline Week 12

It is a short week of preparation for many MLS sides this week. While Wednesday’s matches revealed plenty of storylines and made the Western Conference much more competitive, matches this weekend will show which teams manage their lineups well and continue to win.

Gregg Berhalter calls in 27-man USMNT roster for June matches

Yesterday, U.S. Soccer released the roster for upcoming friendlies against Morocco and Uruguay as well as the first two group stage matches in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League.

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina chooses USMNT over Poland

Slonina, 18, had been seen himself dragged into a tug-of-war between the U.S., where he was born, and Poland the birth country of his parents. Slonina has already represented the U.S. starting at U-15 level all the way to U-20.