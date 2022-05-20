Brotherly Game Daily Links: Another Kai Wagner transfer rumor

Philadelphia Union News

Match Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 Portland Timbers

The Union head to the Pacific Northwest for a showdown with Portland Timers for their next game on FS!, let’s see how their last game went.

Kai Wagner linked with a move to England - Leeds United among the clubs interested

Relegation-threatened Leeds United are among the clubs interested in Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner a source with direct knowledge of the situation has told Transfermarkt.

Nathan Harriel dominating defensive side of the game for Philadelphia Union

This year, Harriel has taken MLS by storm after a strong preseason in which his “performance” enabled him to beat out veteran teammates. Despite spending the opener on the bench, he has played all but seven minutes over the last ten matches.

U.S. Soccer News

Bayern Munich’s Malik Tillman switching from Germany to represent U.S.

He has made a total of seven first team appearances this season. Four of those have come in league play as well an appearance in a UEFA Champions League match against Barcelona last December. He also has four goals and four assists in 15 outings with the reserves, which plays in the fourth tier Regionalliga Bayern.

USWNT, USMNT agree to historic collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer

Thursday morning, the U.S. Soccer Federation and the players associations for the USMNT and the USMNT announced that they have agreed to a historic collective bargaining agreement that achieves equal pay for players on both senior national teams.