Rate the U: A Union player etched in Nashville history

History was made in Nashville Sunday night when Mikael Uhre scored not only his first goal for the Union but the first ever goal at GEODIS Park. Throughout the match you would see Uhre constantly getting forward and trying to get past the defenders. The Philadelphia Union designated player finally was able to shake the defense in the 66th minute putting the U up 1-0.

Before that goal in the second half, Nashville had plenty of chances in the first to get a goal. However, the acrobatic gymnast called a goalkeeper Andre Blake did Blake things to stop the ball from going into the back of the net. One of those stops showed of the two-time MLS goalkeeper of the year’s reflexes as he got down quick to stop a shot from right in front of the net. Eventually he would give up the game tying goal because of a penalty kick in the 85th minute.

While Blake was stellar and showed off why he constantly deserves to be in the conversation for goalkeeper of the year award each season, he shouldn’t have to try and stop six shots in a game. I have said It before this season and I will say it again, the Union need to be better with the possession stat. While Jim Curtin may not care that the opposition is possessing the ball 60% of the game, that is putting a lot of pressure on the back line and Blake.

Enough about my thoughts, we want to know what you thought of the performances? Rate the players and head coach Jim Curtin and provide feedback on the match in our Community Player Ratings Poll.