Brotherly Game Daily Links: Mikael Uhre scores first Union goal

Philadelphiua Union News

Union hold Nashville to a 1-1 draw in first game at GEODIS Park

The Philadelphia Union were five minutes from taking all three points in Nashville SC’s first game in their sparkling new stadium, but a handball in the box led to a Nashville equalizer from the spot and the teams instead battled to a 1-1 draw.

Super subs for the win: LAFC 2, Minnesota United 0

The Union travel to the City of Angels for their next game, which will be a clash between the two top teams in each conference, let’s see how LAFC’s last game went.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Red Bulls stay perfect on the road, Austin FC wins derby in Houston

A pair of goals from second-half substitute Patryk Klimala, including a 91st-minute penalty winner helped the Red Bulls earn a 2-1 victory over the Fire at Soldier Field. The victory improved the Red Bulls road record to a perfect 5-0.

Rest of the World News

Real Madrid champions of LaLiga for record 35th time

The league title is Madrid’s second trophy of the 2021-22 season after winning the Spanish Supercopa in January. They will look to keep hopes of more silverware alive on Wednesday in their Champions League semifinal second leg with Manchester City, trailing 4-3.

Mino Raiola, superagent for Pogba, Zlatan and Haaland, dies after illness

Mino Raiola, one of the most high-profile agents in world football, has died following an illness, a statement from his family said Saturday. He was 54.