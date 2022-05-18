Short-handed Philadelphia Union play Inter Miami to a scoreless draw

CHESTER, Pa. — A Philadelphia Union squad missing Jose Martinez and both starting forwards earned a disappointing point at home, taking Inter Miami down to the wire for a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

The 1-1 tie temporarily moves the Union into first place in the Eastern Conference, and the Union is now undefeated in their last five MLS contests. They have drawn in all five of those matches. Their last win was a 1-0 home win over the Columbus Crew on April 9.

The visitors had the first chance of the evening, Indiana Vassilev getting behind the Union defense in the third minute. Andre Blake was up for the task, stopping the shot to his left. Soon after, the Union would have a few chances, starting to find their groove early on.

Alejandro Bedoya had the Union’s first real notable chance in the 5th minute. The ball seemed to bounce around the box, finally falling to the captain’s feet. He was denied by the sliding Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender. Jakob Glesnes had a fantastic chance in the 25th minute, pinging a long free kick-off of the post. It was very encouraging to see the Union give Glesnes another opportunity from far out again.

The first half pretty much played out the same way. The Union had some threatening opportunities, such as when a defender on the line denied Daniel Gazdag his seventh goal of the season. Still, ultimately they couldn’t get the break they needed.

The Union nearly had their elusive goal in the 55th minute. A nice ball over the top to a streaking Sergio Santos on the left-hand side found Gazdag at the edge of the box. The Hungarian set it up for Jack Elliott, who barely missed wide to the right.

Elliott was later stuffed once again on a free kick in the 65th minute. Getting it done on both ends of the pitch, Elliott would break up a fantastic Miami chance on a cross off of a free kick in the 72nd minute, doing enough to close the window for an open header.

The Union struggled to break down the Miami defense over the past 15 minutes despite the outpouring of support by the Union faithful. Philadelphia struggled to string together passes, struggling to successfully get the ball past the Miami midfield. The opposition did an excellent job closing down space and grinding the game to a halt, playing their successful match.

The Union cycled the ball around the Miami box as the added time came in. Miami was committed to playing an 11-man defense and didn’t allow any openings for the home side. Corey Burke’s 93rd minute header fell harmlessly into Callander’s arm, and for the first time all season, the Union was shut out.

The Union will look to get themselves back in the win column against Portland on the road on Sunday, May 22 at 10 p.m.

GOALS/ASSISTS

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI – Leon Flach (caution) 19’

MIA – Bryce Duke (caution) 60’

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Stuart Findlay, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Nathaniel Harriel 62’); Jack Elliott (Jack McGlynn 82’); Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach (Paxten Aaronson 62’); Daniel Gazdag; Cory Burke, Sergio Santos (Quinn Sullivan 69’).

Substitutes not used: Matt Freese; Cole Turner, Brandan Craig, Jesus Bueno, Matt Real.

Inter Miami CF: Drake Callender; Ryan Sailor, Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, Victor Ulloa (DeAndre Yedlin 63’); Gregore, Bryce Duke, Jean Mota (Ariel Lassiter 65’); Leonardo Campana (Gonzalo Higuaín 69’), Robert Taylor, Indiana Vassilev (Emerson Rodríguez 83’).

Substitutes not used: Carlos Dos Santos; Noah Allen, Jairo Quinteros, Mohammed Adams, Joevin Jones.