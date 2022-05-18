Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union face Miami in midweek clash

Philadelphia Union News

Curtin gives Mikael Uhre Injury Update

He is improving but still not quite ready to help us tomorrow. It is a difficult one because with the quad the scans are clean which is good but sometimes scans don’t show the whole picture.

New MLS salary figures show data for Union’s Mikael Uhre, Julián Carranza

Plus a look at how many Union players got big raises this year, and some of the big earners and trends around Major League Soccer.

Less than satisfying draws not an overwhelming concern for Union

Context is important before flying into full-blown panic. The Union (5-1-5, 20 points) have endured this winless stretch in one of the most difficult patches of the schedule.

The amazing Aaronsons: Brenden, Paxten and their parents on being U.S. soccer’s next big hopes

In short, they’re special players with rare talent — arguably the best brothers to break through in U.S. men’s soccer history. But you wouldn’t know it from talking to them: they’re just polite, young chaps who happen to be incredibly gifted. They talk quickly and run even faster, but they walk slowly. Everything football throws at them is taken in their stride.

MLS News

MLS Power Rankings: NYCFC, FC Dallas zoom into top spots after Week 11

Union drop all the way to number six in the MLS Power Rankings as their draw streak finally catches up with them.

Lionel Messi’s Agent Calls Rumors Involving MLS’ Inter Miami FC ‘Completely False’

According to Alex Candal of DirectTV Sports (h/t Front Office Sports), the Argentina star will purchase 35 percent of Inter Miami in 2023 when his contract expires with Paris Saint-Germain as part of a deal that will see him play for the team as well.

MLS 2022 salaries analysis: Highest earners, balance across teams and players

Chicago Fire attacker Xherdan Shaqiri is the new highest-paid player in Major League Soccer — at least for now.

Rest of the World News

Liverpool trim Manchester City lead to one with comeback against Southampton

Jurgen Klopp picked an XI with significant changes from the side that beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final on Saturday, with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah out nursing injuries and Sadio Mane left off the team entirely.