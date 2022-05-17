Brotherly Game Daily Links: Carranza one of most influential MLS acquisitions this transfer window

MLS News

NYCFC’s future is bright, Minnesota’s problems are self-inflicted, Rapids finding their way & more from Week 11

Matchday 11 is in the books. In we go.

MLS Team of the Week: Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders rise in Week 11

Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC have combined to reach seven straight MLS Cups, and their mettle was on full display in Week 11 to spearhead the Team of the Week.

Jackpot hit? Most influential signings from MLS’s Primary Transfer Window

At about the one-third mark of the 2022 MLS season, here are the most impactful additions so far.

Maxime Chanot signs new three-year deal

The Luxembourg international is one of the cornerstones of New York City’s success, an ironman who played every minute of the playoffs in NYCFC’s run to winning the 2021 MLS Cup.

Rest of the World News

Arsenal’s Champions League hopes hang by thread after loss to Newcastle

Arsenal’s loss to Tottenham last Thursday, combined with a Spurs win over Burnley on Sunday, left Mikel Arteta’s side trailing their north London rivals in the table and in desperate need of three points at St. James’ Park.