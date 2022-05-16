Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union missing Uhre; will be without Carranza against Miami

Philadelphia Union News

The Union are missing goals and missing Mikael Uhre

The Union have scored more than one goal in a game just twice since the start of last month, a stretch of eight contests.

Curtin: Julian Carranza won’t be available for Inter Miami match

Intraleague loans like the one that sent Carranza to Chester for the season — in exchange for a second round MLS SuperDraft pick — carry a stipulation that the player not play in games against the team that owns his contract.

D.C. United rally to tie Inter Miami, 2-2

No time to rest for the Union as they’re back at it again on Wednesday as they host Inter Miami, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Ferreira carries FC Dallas past Galaxy, Red Bulls take point vs. Union

FC Dallas earned a massive road win over the LA Galaxy, with U.S. men’s national team striker Jesus Ferreira scoring two goals. Dallas moved into second in the Western Conference, jumping over Austin FC after Austin lost at Real Salt Lake.

Rest of the World News

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win FA Cup, keep quadruple hopes alive

Cesar Azpilicueta missed and Mason Mount saw his spot kick saved for Chelsea as Kostas Tsimikas scored the decisive penalty.

Inter take Serie A title race to final day with victory at Cagliari

The victory ensured Inter remained two points behind Milan going into the final round. The champions must beat Sampdoria at home on Sunday, and hope Milan lose at Sassuolo, if they are to defend the Scudetto.

Paulo Dybala confirms Juventus departure at end of season

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Turin throughout the campaign and he took to social media on Sunday to confirm his departure.

Atletico Madrid announce Luis Suarez will leave club at end of season

Suarez has contributed 13 goals and three assists in all competitions this term but hasn’t been a first-team regular and only played eight minutes during Atletico’s Champions League knockout matches against Manchester United and Manchester City.