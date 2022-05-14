Martinez to miss Inter Miami game with yellow card suspension

Jose Martinez will miss the Inter Miami game on Wednesday night while serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Martinez picked up his fifth yellow of the season in the 65th minute on Saturday night for a foul on New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas.

The yellow was El Brujo’s 20th in MLS play and 27th in all competitions in his 61st appearance for the boys in blue.

He was last suspended for yellow card accumulation last October against Columbus and also missed the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal with a yellow card suspension. He was suspended for three games for a red card in a game against NYCFC last May. Martinez also served a yellow card suspension in July 2020 during the MLS is Back Tournament.

The Union will also be without Julian Carranza on Wednesday night as MLS intraleague loans prohibit a player from playing against the team that sent him out on loan.