Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 vs New York Red Bulls 0, Second Half

Game Updates

47’ - GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL for the UUUUNion! Gazdag picks up the ball at the top of the box and starts a run. He passes it for a give and go from Santos and then Gazdag buries the shot to the back of the net.

46’ - Game resumes with no changes for the Union. However the Red Bulls have made a change Harper is on for Klimala.

Halftime

45+1’ - We will see just a minute of stoppage time here at the end of the half.

41’ - Free kick for NY and it is sent into the penalty area and Blake shows his quick reaction skills to save a shot.

39’ - Red Bull corner is sent it and quickly cleared by the U.

36’ - Another corner here for the U. Sent towards the middle and then bounces around a little bit before NY was able to clear it out.

35’ - Union earn a corner after a nice counter from the Union. Ball is played towards the near post, where Bedoya flicks it onto the net and it is saved by a stretching Red Bull goalkeeper.

25’ - A terrible challenge from behind committed by Red Bull’s Nealis. Ref is right there to show him the game’s first yellow card. Union have a free kick from about 40 yards out. Nothing comes from it.

19’ - After another foul committed by the red bulls the Union have a free kick from about 45 yards out. Wagner sends it long into the box and the second chance ball is sent high and wide of the net by Flach.

18’ - Play is stopped after Bedoya gets hit late while in the air. Seconds after the restart we have another collision further down the field.

11’ - Wagner takes it and hits it directly into the wall. Where the ball gets lost and sent out for a corner. Wagner takes it from the near flag. The second chance ball is sent back into the penalty area and the goalkeeper and Elliott collide. Goal kick for Red Bulls.

9’ - Ref Vazquez plays advantage but calls an end to it when it wasn’t cleanly there. Union now have a free kick about 25 yards out and the center of the field. Wagner and Elliott are standing over the ball.

5’ - Red Bulls GK is high up the field, flach is able to pick up the ball. However the Union couldn’t execute in the final third.

4’ - Red Bulls have the first corner of the game and its from the far flag. The delivery is sent to the far post and then cleared by the Union.

2’ - Just about 90 seconds into this one and the ball has already found itself out of play three times.

1’ - The I-95 rivalry match is underway. The Union are wearing their new dark blue and gold kits. Here in the first half they are defending the river end.

