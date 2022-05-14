Casa Soccer League: Spring Week 9 Recap

Submitted by the league

Primera

FC Tigre 3 – Cunningham Squires 1

FC Tigre took a big three points off Cunningham Squires on Saturday. McCoul and Rikert gave Tigre a two-goal advantage inside the first twenty minutes. The sides went in even at half time, which gave Cunningham Squires time to regroup. They came out again with renewed purpose and Kutay managed to give them a chance by getting one back two minutes after the restart. As Squires pushed on to try to get an equalizer, Patton managed to find the net to give Tigre a two-goal lead that was unassailable in the remaining fifteen minutes. The result puts Tigre well out of the relegation zone and moves them into seventh place. If things break right for them, they might be able to put some pressure on the Kelly Cup contenders. Squires, on the other hand, are still without a win look like the most likely relegation contenders in the division.

FC Tigre: GOALS – McCoul, Rikert, Patton

Cunningham Squires: GOAL – Kutay

Icarus FC 3 – Rose Tree Gunners FC 0

A cold and wet morning saw Icarus break a streak of losses to keep them out of the relegation zone. Smith was their hero here, as he grabbed a brace within the first twenty minutes. Both were good finishes as Rose Tree gave him too much time and space. Heebner grabbed the third for this side on the stroke of a half hour. Rose Tree will lament that they were shorthanded due to the weather: the treacherous conditions of the game reportedly meant that some players were not able to travel great distances. Icarus won’t mind, though, because they needed a win here to pull them to safety.

Icarus FC: GOALS – Smith (2), Heebner

MAN OF THE MATCH – Smith: Icarus FC

FC Misconduct 3 – Real Vidas 0

Another win for Misconduct FC, and this time against a strong Real Vidas team. The weather was poor, as for all games on Saturday, and that made playing good football particularly difficult. The first half was a stolid affair, as both sides struggled to gain any traction on the game. In the second half, things turned around when Hurrf took over the game to provide two assists for Houlihan and Barreto and a goal for himself. Barreto’s goal was a particular highlight: a cleanly struck left-footed goal from twenty-five yards out that sailed crisply into to the top right-hand corner. The result sends Misconduct top of the table and leaves Real Vidas on the edge of the Kelly Cup spots, looking down at Bluestars, who are biting at their heels.

FC Misconduct: GOALS – Hurff, Houlihan, Barreto

MAN OF THE MATCH – Root: FC Misconduct

Stoney United 1 – FC SouthHouse 6

FC SouthHouse have put in two disappointing performances of late, so they’ll have been glad to have got back to winning ways here—and in style, too. SouthHouse dominated possession against Stoney United, which allowed them to put their most deadly players in good scoring positions. Summers got the party started after just five minutes and was soon joined by Reese, who got the first of three goals on the stroke of ten minutes. During the rest of the half, Baker scored and Reese got his second. Before the whistle blew, however, John pulled one back for Stoney to give them a fighting chance at the half time break, even though they were down by three goals. The second half, much like the first, belonged to SouthHouse, though, as Reese added his third and Ryan pulled back a sixth for his side. The result leaves SouthHouse in second as Rose Tree dropped points, and leaves Stoney down in the relegation zone with a difficult six-pointer against Hertiage midweek.

Stoney United: GOAL – John

FC SouthHouse: GOALS – Summers, Reese (3), Baker, Ryan

MAN OF THE MATCH – Reese: FC SouthHouse

Segunda

Vidas United 5 – Oaklyn United 0

In what was expected to be a tight matchup between two playoff contenders, Vidas United prevailed over Oaklyn United by a significant margin. Adeleye opened the scoring for second-placed Vidas against the run of play. Vidas had been up against the wind as well as Oaklyn in the first half, so scoring right before half time was a welcome break for them. When the sides swapped ends after the first half, Vidas were really able to get going. Miller notched a second half hat trick and Gonzalez added another. This was a solid win for Vidas, as they send a message to the rest of the division for the second week in a row by taking down one of their main competitors by multiple goals.

Vidas United: GOALS – Adeleye, Gonzalez, Miller (3) – CARDS Bair (Y), Gateniuk (Y)

Oaklyn United: CARD – Pastore (Y)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Miller: Vidas United

Renob CF 2 – Loose Cannons FC 0

As the race for playoff positions come towards the finish line, Renob FC needed a big result to stay in the title picture. The conditions were brutal as rain hailed down and hurricane style winds impacted the play. The boys in black were left with little hope due to the fact that only 4 players were dressed 3 minutes before kick off. Regardless, they managed to put 11 out there and With just a few ticks of the clock left before half time Reimert was able to draw a penalty kick after crossing the ball off the nearest defenders hand. Cool, calm, and collected, Snavely put it home from the stripe with a rifle down the middle as Renob took a 1-0 lead into the second half. The back line put together a stone wall performance. After a timely save from the keeper, Colin Green was able to find Clayton in the middle for to bring home the victory.

Renob CF: GOALS – Snavely, Clayton

MAN OF THE MATCH – Thompson: Renob CF

Drexel Navy 4 – Philadelphia Sierra Stars 0

Another strong performance from Drexel Nacy saw them take down the Philadelphia Sierra Stars by a four-goal margin. In a tight first half in the rain, Warnock managed to find the breakthrough for Drexel. But his side weren’t really able to get going until the second half, when he added two more for a hat trick and Kobiashvili scored the fourth to complete a rout for the Navy team. The result sees Drexel climb the table with games in hand, and they may well be able to get themselves into the playoff race!

Drexel Navy: GOALS – Warnock (3), Kobiashvili

MAN OF THE MATCH – Warnock: Drexel Navy

Washed Up United 4 – SMK 2

On a wet and windy morning, Washed Up ran out winners over SMK. Washed up went up 1-0 after the first 15 minutes with a great combination play around the box, and Logar managed to in 1-on-1 with the ‘keeper and slotted in the corner. Later in the half, Vilotti dribbled past a few defenders and struck the ball from outside the box and the wind took it to the top corner of the net. Headed into half time, SMK needed to regroup. They started the second half strong got their reward about ten minutes into the half, when Weick bulged the net. Ten more minutes passed and a failed clearance by Washed up left the ball sitting on the penalty spot for Weick to finish again and tie the game. Washed Up managed to restore their lead via a corner: Vilotti landed the ball on Logar’s head, which found its way into the net via an unfortunate deflection. Hoagland made sure on the last play of the game, when he hit a first time shot that sealed the victory for Washed Up, who are odds on favorites to win their division.

Washed Up United: GOALS – Logar (2), Valotti, Hoagland

SMK: GOALS – Weick (2)

MAN OF THE MATCH – Weick: SMK

Tercera West

Yardy FC 4 DMA Young Boys 2

After two straight wins, DMA Young Boys were looking to take down the still undefeated division leaders Yardy FC. DMA took the lead thanks to their leading scorer #7 Meder early in a promising star. But Yardy looked the part of the division leader as #8 Facey got two goal to give his team the lead before halftime. Already in the second half, DMA got another good start and tie the action with a penalty kick converted by #3 Tenzin and there was promis of a comeback as they have done before. But Yardy’s pace and physicality up front continued to give them problem as they scored two more, one courtesy of #11 Morgan while #8 Facey added another one to finish the day with a hat-trick. With this result Yardy clinches the first spot of the Tercera West division and will now prepare to face the leader of the Tercera East division. For DMA they still have a chance of making the playoffs as the team is tied for 5th but has a game in hand.

Yardy FC: GOALS - #8 Facey (28’,38’,78’), #11 Morgan (71’)

DMA Young Boys: GOALS - #7 Meder (10’), #3 Tenzin (60’)

Barenjager SC 1 FC Sköge 1

Barenjager and Sköge gave us a good game despite some horrific conditions on this one with the rain and wind. Teams looked evenly matched despite their different standings and while it took a while, both teams actually managed to adapt to the conditions and put on some good soccer. The first goal of the game came just 9 minutes in as #11 Immerman got the scoring started for Barenjager. Sköge responded midway through the half thanks to #7 Bannet to tie the game up. The second half was entertaining with both teams enjoying chances to take the lead but both goalkeepers had a couple good saves to keep their teams in it which lead to the eventual tie.

Barenjager SC: GOALS - #11 Immerman (9’) CARDS – none

FC Sköge: #7 Bannet (22’) CARDS – none

FC Neman 1 Deadball SC 1

Two teams in very similar position coming into this game, a win would have gone a long way for each in their playoff push. And it would show during the game. Tensions were high from the beginning as Neman tried to impose their physical style of play even more on this one, given the importance. First half went by with no much action besides some fouls. Onto the second half and emotions would boil over as both teams saw a red card for a physical altercation. Game opened up with both teams having only 10 players. Neman were able to open the scoring in the 78th and probably though the late goal was enough but Deadball would score a very late equalizer in the 89th minute courtesy of #6 Cortes to save his team a point. The tie sees Neman more than likely out of the playoffs as they have no games left while both Deadball and DMA are tied with them in points but both have games yet to play.

FC Neman: GOALS – Sempyck (78’) CARDS - Yazepchyk (yellow), #_ Andreev (Red)

Deadball SC: GOALS - #6 Cortes (89’) CARDS - #8 Borisov (Red)

Cuarto

Fishtown SC 2 Kensingtons SC Blue Bells 1

Two teams in need of points as they were coming into this game sitting around the lower-mid part of the table. Both teams were looking to play good soccer but their hopes were hindered by the weather. Fishtown got the first goal of the game close to the end of the first half thanks to CASa veteran Parno. Fishtown controlled the pace and rhythm in the second half and got a second goal to protect their lead courtesy of #2 Behar midway through the second. That goal proved key as Kensington would find the back of the net near the end of the game in 85th minute with a goal from #37 Gilden to make the final 5 minutes more exciting, but it would not be enough as Fishtown walked away with the 3 points. Fishtown is now tied for fifth with a favorable schedule to make playoff as all 3 of their next opponents sit below them in the standings. For Kensington the focus will now turn to avoiding relegatuona s they are only one point clear with two games left.

Kensington SC: GOALS - #37 Gilden (85’) CARDS – None

Fishtown SC: GOALS - #9 Parno (44’), #2 Behar (60’) CARDS – None

Leaders FC 3 Club Sandwich 3

Despite the weather, Club Sandwich and Leaders FC managed to give supporters a game full of excitement. Sandwich took a lead in the first 35 thanks to a couple of goals from their striker #9 Chris Bown and a third from #18 Fedele. Leaders managed to get one back just before the break thanks to #14 Rodriguez. Into the second half and Sandwich were unable to extend their lead which left the door open for leaders to amount a come back. Leaders second goal of the game courtesy of #21 Tahir off a corner kick and then #15 Ahmed scored with a lucky bounce off of a deflection to make it level and the get the resulting 3-3 tie.

Leaders FC: GOALS - #14 Rodriguez (39’), #21 Tahir (65’), #15 Ahmed (75’) CARDS - #14 Rodriguez, #15 Chu’a (Yellows)

Club Sandwich: GOALS - #9 Bown (15’, 22’), #18 Fedele (35’)

Vidas 5 LCFC Revolution 2

Vidas FC got back to wining ways as expected against las-placed LCFC revolution. Vidas scored first through #22 Struck, just for LCFC to tie the game 5 minutes later with #71 Luke. Vidas got a new lead in the 18th minute with a goal from #21 Elwood except this time #10 Barnes would extend it before LCFC could respond with a goal from #24 Chris. Barnes once more expanded the lead before halftime and he went on to cap his great performance later on in the second half with a hat trick to seal off the deal for Vidas to jump back in playoff positions. The loss basically seals relegation for LCFC Revolution who had a tough first season in CASA. For Vidas Fc they are part of that big cluster of teams that could still challenge for the title or miss the playoffs entirely with how close the standings are in the division. Vidas next two games will come against teams that were sitting in first at some point in Rebels and ten the injury-filled Philly Falcons.

Vidas FC: GOALS - #22 Struck (7’), #21 Elwood (18’), #10 Barnes (27’,37’, 83’)

LCFC Revolution: GOALS - #71 Luke (12’), #24 Chris (29’)

MOTM: #10 Barnes

FC Delta 0 Drexel Gold 2

Drexel Gold took to the mission of making the playoff race even more interesting by taking down FC Delta over the weekend. This game as were all others, was played under less than ideal circumstances with the rain and wind but only one team let that get to their heads. The start of the game was not good as players tried to adapt to the conditions. Drexel Gold found a lead late in the first half first with a goal from #20 Rittenhouse and later on when a defensive mistake from Delta’s backline cost them an own goal to extend Drexel’s lead. Goingo into the second half, Delta tired to get it together and looked a little better, but were unable to break down Drexel’s defensive block to get back into the game, conceding the victory to the gold squad. The loss means Delta loss great chance to jump to the first spot of the table and now find itself among the cluster of teams looking for the championship. As for Drexel Gold this win may prove vital as they are now one point clear of th relegation spots.

FC Delta: GOALS – none CARDS – none

Drexel Gold: GOALS - #20 Rittenhouse (38’), Own Goal (40’) CARDS - none

Quinto

Oaklyn United Pride 2 - 0TBC FC

Oaklyn United Pride and TBC FC battled to a scoreless first half in their rain soaked match, with the conditions far from pleasant, both teams struggled to get their offense going in the first half. Oaklyn enjoyed a bulk of the first half possession but were unable to finish their chances in front of goal while TBC failed to bring the ball past midfield and were tracking back on defense when did manage to getting into the final third with Oaklyn playing a high line and dispossessing their opponents often. Oaklyn would eventually wear down the backline and midfield of TBC FC with the constant pressure and darting runs into the box by #6 Bua who would put Oaklyn ahead just past the hour mark for the eventual game winner. TBC FC would get caught in another counter with just minutes to spare to put the game officially out of reach.

Goals: Oakland: #6 Bua 65’, Rosado 86’

Yellow cards: TBC #39 Muscianesi 63’

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Oakland: #6 Bua

Honey Badgers Fc 2 - 3 UCFC

Honey Badgers FC had momentum going into their match against UCFC but found themselves on the wrong side of a 2-0 score line early on. The Badgers would fight their way back and head into the half down 2-1 to an impressive UCFC team that could have put the game out of reach but weren’t clinical enough in the final third. UCFC would get their 2 goal lead back but would fall victim to an another counter from the Badgers who pulled one back in the 70’ minute. Unable to find that tying goal, Honey Badgers FC fall to UCFC in a great end to end game that could have gone either way in the 2nd half.

Goals: UCFC: #10 Martelli 18’, #25 Brooks 30’, #7 Kourouma 65’

Honey Badgers FC: #17 Martinez - 34’, #77 Barrigas 70’

Yellow cards: UCFC: #4 Sheppard – Unsporting Behavior – 60’

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: UCFC: #10 Martelli

Inter Phila 5 – 0 Washington Square SC

With the rain pouring down and a large portion of their team afraid of water, Washington Square SC squared off with a surging Inter Phila team that shows no fear regardless of opponent or weather conditions. It is never a good time playing in heavy rain but it is far worse playing in those conditions when you only field 9 players, even with the 2 man advantage, Inter only managed a few really good opportunity’s in the 1st half and WSSC were elated to end the first half down 1-0 to Inter. Tired legs and cold/wet conditions would take its toll on Washington in the 2nd half, a half that would be cut short once Inter got rolling to the tune of 4 goals in roughly 15 minutes with little to no fight from Washington, the game was called in the 70th minute by mutual request of both captains.

Goals: Inter Phila - #17 Belazor 4’, #9Toma 50’, #17 Belazor 48’, #21 Cornescu 60’, #7 Bagramyam 65’

Yellow Cards: N/A

Red Cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Inter Phila #17 Belazor

Cityzens FC 1 - 2 Philly Athletic Club

Philly Athletic Club held on to beat Cityzens FC 2-1 in a match that was both physical and sloppy on both sides. It was neither teams best outing as mistakes were plentiful and possession was fought for and lost in the midfield on both ends of the pitch with neither team finding a rhythm and struggling to string together more than 2-3 passes. PAC would come out on top as they were able to finish a pair of chances, Cityzens did their best to make a comeback but it was their mistakes in possession that would ultimately cost them in this very sloppy game yet very winnable game.

Goals: Philly Athletic Club: #23 Cruz 28’ #27 Collado 42’

Cityzens FC: #00 D’Angelo 51’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Philly A.C #2 Kevin

Philly Skyliners 6 - 1 Grapes FC

The struggles continued for Grapes FC this weekend against Philly Skyliners FC, falling behind 3-0 early and failing to maintain any sort of possession, Grapes FC found themselves on their heels for the entirety of the match. The speed and width Philly maintained throughout the match was too much for a Grapes side that appeared gassed by the half hour mark. Grapes would get a decent goal in transition in the first half but just like the first half, Philly would find the back of the net 3 more times for another dominating win.

Goals: Grapes: Hill 31’

Skyliners: Steffen 16’ 51’ Nepal 17’ 67’ Todd 12’ Langdale 70’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Philly Skyliners Napal

Sexto

Kensington Alumni 1 - 2 Rapid Football Club

Rapid FC looked to keep their winning streak going against a struggling Kensington Alumni who are averaging just 1 goal per game while allowing 1.7 indicating they are doing their best to keep the games close but have yet to find anyone who can be that consistent finisher up top. Rapid jumped out to a 1-0 lead only to have Kensington come right back and pull it level just a few moments later. With the first half winding down and the rain still pouring down, Rapid FC were livid with a late foul on one of their players, with emotions running high the game was halted and both teams were separated. The 2nd half would find each team playing a bit more physical with Rapid winning the majority of 50/50 balls, it would be a deft touch and well-placed pass into the area that would see Rapid come out on top with a game winner from #23 Cundi just past the hour mark to propel his team to their fourth consecutive win and Kensington’s first loss since the beginning of April.

Goals: Rapid FC: #7 Silva 25’’, #23 Cundi 65’

Kensington: #10 Alamo-Rocas 30’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Rapid FC #23 Cundi

Philly Strikers 0 – 6 Heather’s Hooligans

Philly Strikers are still trying to find a way to stop bleeding goals, with a division high 28 goals allowed and the 3rd lowest goals scored, the Strikers have struggled all season to get out in front of their opponents. Their match against Heathers Hooligans was no exception, scoring just 4 minutes in, the Hooligans came out fast and never let up. With his lone goal in the first half and his brace in the 2nd, Hooligan midfielder, #6 Delo, snagged his first hat trick of the season. It was all Hooligans from the start of the match until the final whistle, with the passing through the center of the pitch, to their speed on the outside, Philly were never able to keep pace with their opponent and were handed their seventh loss of season.

Goals: Heather’s Hooligans — #8 Depaul 4’, #22 Argyris 15’, #6 Delo 36’, 49’, 60’, #7 Cliffort 53’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Heather’s Hooligans #6 Delo

Telle Bouche FC 5 - 0 Boys Do Cry FC

Telle Bouche FC have been on a tear since they were upset by Bench Mob 2 weeks ago, having now scored 8 goals while only allowing 1, Telle Bouche FC have a firm grip on first place in the division and with matches against mid table and below PSG and Heathers Hooligans to end the season, it is not out of the question to expect Telle Bouche to win out and win promotion back into the 5th division they just flamed out of last season. Boys Do Cry fell behind early and headed into the 2nd half down 3-0 to a team that allows only 1.5 goals against so far this season so after the one man show of #3 Daisey it was apparent that the chance of coming out with any points were slim to none. Any and all sense of hope for the Boys was dashed just moments into the start of the second half when Telle Bouche scored their fourth goal before tacking on a fifth just before the hour mark to hand the Boys their first loss of the season.

Goals: Telle: #3 - Daisey 12’, 18’, 40’, #17 Lopez 47’, #22 Aschap 55’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: Telle Bouche FC - Daisey

Still Processing FC 2 - 0 Philly Saint-Germain

Considering Still Processing FC have won every other week since the start of the season, it was fitting that they would come out on top against PSG after losing the week before to Rapid FC. SPFC would get their first of 2 goals in the early stages of the first half that saw PSG still trying to work out formation they were going to utilize. Starting in a 4-4-2 and ending the first half in a we-dont-know, PSG were still in the game and had a handful of chances fall their way but were unable to find that final pass and watched their shots get blocked or pushed wide. With their opponents making strides and pushing to get the equalizer, Still Processing would call on #14 Jonny “ice cream man” Ventura to put the game out of reach with a nice finish at the start of the 2nd half. PSG would muster a few more chances in front of goal in the dying moments of the match but SPFC would hang on for their 5th win and 4th shut out of the season.

Goals: Still Processing: #19 Sandoval 22’, #14 Ventura 53’

Yellow cards: Still Processing:#20 Perfetti 63’ Unsporting behavior

Red cards: N/A

Man of Match: Still Processing #14 Ventura

Bench Mob FC 6 – 1 Guardians FC

Fresh of their 5-2 loss to PSG, Bench Mob FC were out for blood, falling behind early on a well taken free kick to 10th place Guardians FC while playing with a makeshift starting 11 did not sit well with the Mob. Bench Mob would respond almost immediately, with subs finally arriving, the Mob were able to set their formation and attack their opponent with speed and passing in tight areas that would put them ahead 3-1 at the end of the first half. The Guardians would fine the high press of the Mob too much to handle, with their opponents on their heels and unable to move the ball out of their defensive half, Bench Mob would score another set goals just minutes apart to increase their lead to five before closing the game out with a great run down the left side for their sixth and final goal in an impressive bounce back win for the Mob.

Goals: Guardians: #99 11’

Bench: #4 13’, #22 15’, #21 23’, #77 47’, #84 58’, #37 77’

Yellow cards: N/A

Red cards: N/A

Man of the Match: The old man holding the umbrella up on the sidelines keeping the subs dry.

Septima

Kensington Big Cats 3 – Sporting Serotonin 0

Sanko United FC 6 – Philly Falcons Rainbow Battalion 1

United Philly Soccer 2 – SoB Athletic 3

Gassed FC 5 – Birdeaux FC 1