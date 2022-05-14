Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union hosts Red Bulls in first rivalry game of 2022

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | Rivalry Showdown

Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke with the media about the upcoming home game against one of the club’s biggest rivals.

The Union have blown leads in four straight league games, and now face a big rivalry test

Saturday’s home game against the New York Red Bulls will be the first time these teams meet since last year’s playoffs.

MLS News

MLS Preview: Union-Red Bulls, Galaxy-FC Dallas headline top matches in Week 11

Two teams with excellent home records look to stay hot, with New York City FC hosting the Columbus Crew and Real Salt Lake hosting Austin FC. NYCFC has gone four matches unbeaten at Yankee Stadium, while RSL remains undefeated at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Austin FC Announces Multi-Year Contract Extension For Head Coach Josh Wolff

Austin FC announced today that Head Coach Josh Wolff has signed a three-year contract extension with the Club, continuing as Head Coach of the Verde & Black through the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Rest of the World News

Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Men’s FA Cup final talking points: Who will win at Wembley? Which players are key?

This weekend’s fixture concludes the 150th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, a milestone that the Royal Mint have deemed suitably grand to create a special £2 coin in celebration.