Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin provides update on Uhre’s status for Saturday

Philadelphia Union News

Top of the Eastern Conference up for grabs in huge rivalry showdown

So far these powerhouse clubs have nearly mirrored each other on the pitch. Through ten games, Red Bulls have scored 15 and the Union have scored 14. Both teams average fewer than a goal allowed per match with eight let in each.

Union Injury Report ahead of Red Bulls game

Ahead of the club’s return to Subaru Park to battle rival New York Red Bulls, Jim Curtin provided an update on the status of the squad.

Jim Curtin says Stuart Findlay’s stock is up, but will that buy the Union centerback more starts?

It took 11 games for Findlay to make his season debut. When he did, he looked like he barely missed a beat.

MLS News

Who was coaching when your MLS club’s players were signed?

Homegrown players are chalked up to the academy unless it’s a player who was signed by a team without playing in their youth ranks. Players on loan are counted among each total, resulting in a greater variance between roster sizes.

HBO Max provides preview of what MLS coverage may look like

As World Soccer Talk reported, HBO Max wants to acquire rights to MLS. In fact, we reported two years ago before HBO Max launched that its sister company Turner Sports’ interest in MLS was high.

U.S. Soccer News

US Open Cup draw: 13 MLS teams learn Round of 16 opponent

Three lower-division teams are left standing, and two will host when quarterfinal berths are determined May 24 and 25.