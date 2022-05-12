Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin not sweating early U.S. Open Cup elimination

Philadelphia Union News

Jim Curtin has regrets over the Union’s Open Cup loss, but only a few

Saturday’s battle for first place in the Eastern Conference against the rival New York Red Bulls is a much bigger game than the Open Cup loss in Orlando was.

DC United 0-3 Red Bulls: Luquinhas leads Open Cup blowout

The Union face rival Red Bulls on Saturday, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

LAFC offered deal to Giorgio Chiellini; D.C. United owners discussed bid for MLB’s Nationals: U.S. soccer notebook

LAFC did not offer Chiellini a designated player contract, but a targeted allocation money-level deal, meaning it could pay him no more than $1.65 million in 2023

Is age impacting success? MLS’s oldest and youngest squads in 2022

To go one step further, are teams finding success based on where they fall on the old-young spectrum? That’s where points per game come into play as Week 11 approaches.

Andrew Brody signs new deal with RSL through 2024

Brody, 27, has played every RSL match this year, starting all but one. He was a breakout player in 2021 under then-coach Freddy Juarez after replacing an injured Aaron Herrera in the second week of MLS play. A broken toe in mid-July set his progression back a bit, and he only played 16 regular season matches on the year.

U.S. Soccer News

2022 US Open Cup Round 4 Review: Three underdogs left, another prize money winner, but MLS in command

The Fourth Round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup is nearly complete with one more weather-delayed match yet to be played. However, the other 15 matches are in the books and when the dust settled, 12 Major League Soccer teams punched their ticket to the Round of 16.

Rest of the World News

Celtic clinch league title with 1-1 draw at Dundee United

Celtic, who also clinched the League Cup earlier in the season, wrapped up their 52nd top flight league title by moving to 90 points, an unassailable four-point lead with one game to play ahead of last year’s title winners Rangers.