Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union out of U.S. Open Cup

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union falls to Orlando City SC in U.S. Open Cup

Despite a late-game push to come back, the Union fell in what has historically been one of their better competitions.

Achievement Unlocked | Stuart Findlay gets his first Union goal

Sticking to his line after an initial clearance, Findlay showcased his finishing touch after a volley from Jose Martinez.

MLS News

Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United take giant step after Week 10

Another week for the Union as the top team in the Eastern Conference as they come in at number two in the MLS Power Rankings.

Houston Dynamo FC exercise option to purchase Panamanian International Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla

Internationally, Carrasquilla is an emerging star for one of the top teams in CONCACAF. Since making his international debut as a 19-year-old in Panama’s 1-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago on April 18, 2018, he has earned 30 appearances for Los Canaleros and competed in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

US Soccer News

USMNT players to watch in the summer transfer market

It’s early. European seasons are wrapping up, but we’ve got an idea at which US men’s national team pool players might be on the move this summer.

Rest of the World News

Man City agree deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

Haaland, 21, will move to the Etihad Stadium this summer and is set to become one of the highest-paid players at the club. Sources told ESPN he will not top midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, on around £375,000-a-week, as their biggest earner.

Dortmund complete signing of Germany star Karim Adeyemi after Haaland departure

Adeyemi made his debut for Germany in September 2021 and has one goal in three appearances for Die Nationalmannschaft. He had been linked with several clubs including Liverpool, Bayern, RB Leipzig and Barcelona, but Dortmund have won the race for his signature.

Champions League set to include eight match group stage

The reformatted group stage would still grow from 32 to 36 teams starting in 2024 but the number of rounds will only jump from six to eight per team rather than 10.

FIFA and EA Sports End Decades-Long Video Game Partnership

Most of the world’s famous clubs and stars will still be playable because of separate licensing deals with their teams and leagues, even though the World Cup itself and other FIFA-controlled events will no longer be included.