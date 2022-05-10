Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union begins U.S. Open Cup campaign

Philadelphia Union News

Preview | Union to travel to Orlando City SC for U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 contest

In their first matches of previous U.S. Open Cup tournaments that the Boys in Blue have entered, they have tallied a 7-3-0 mark, including a 4-1-0 record in opening round matches of their last five tournaments.

Daniel Gazdag named to MLS Team of the Week

Gazdag led the Boys in Blue completing 87% of his passes and winning 85.7% of his individual duels between the top two teams in MLS.

MLS News

MLS Team of the Week: FC Cincinnati reach new heights in Week 10

The vibes around FC Cincinnati have elevated more quickly than most expected, and now they’re leading the latest Team of the Week.

CF Montréal to Introduce New Crest for Use Starting in 2023 MLS Season

The club announced via Twitter on Thursday that they “have listened to our supporters and our partners” and that they would unveil a new crest in the near future that will be used starting in the 2023 season. “This emblem will highlight several key elements of our identity and history.”

U.S. Soccer News

What now? Assessing the USMNT’s World Cup choices after Miles Robinson’s injury

Zimmerman and Robinson seemed locked in as first-choice CBs for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in November. But that plan was shattered when Robinson went down Saturday with an injury in Atlanta United’s 4-1 win over Chicago Fire FC, now confirmed to be a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Rest of the World News

Haaland to Man City transfer: Everything in place to sign Borussia Dortmund star but release clause yet to be activated

It is understood that personal terms have been agreed and City only need to trigger the €75 million (£63m/$81m) release clause. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were all linked with the Norwegian international but he will move to the Manchester side, where his father Alfie played in the early 2000s.